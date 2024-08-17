The Yuppie Murder details the tragic case of Charles and Carol Stuart

It's one of the most shocking true crime stories to come out of Boston, Massachusetts: in October 1989, an expecting young couple, Charles and Carol Stuart, were carjacked, robbed and shot in the Mission Hill neighborhood while on their way home from a childbirth class.

Tragically, Carol as well as their unborn child succumbed to their injuries in the attack; Charles survived, later detailing to law enforcement a description of their assailant—a raspy-voiced Black man wearing a tracksuit—that would stoke racial tensions and widespread panic throughout the city of Boston for months on end. (The Boston Police Department reportedly were performing 150 stop-and-frisks to Black male Bostonians as a result of the case.) However, when a surprise witness from the Stuart family came forward with new information, both that suspect description and the case itself imploded.

The shocking Stuart case is at the center of the gripping true crime special, The Yuppie Murder, which airs tonight, August 17, on Investigation Discovery at 10pm Eastern Time. The hourlong episode details how what initially seemed like an anonymous crime ended up being far more personal than law enforcement realized and chronicles both the investigation of the case as well as the emotional impact of its aftermath.

You can find out what actually happened to Carol Stuart and who was actually the perpetrator of her death by tuning into the ID special The Yuppie Murder tonight at 10pm ET. To do so, you're going to need access to the Investigation Discovery channel. Helpfully, the ID network is available with most cable TV subscriptions. However, if you've cut the cord and still want to watch the true-crime special, you have several live TV streaming service options, so you don't miss one chilling, thrilling moment. Some of your options include subscriptions to Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV, Philo TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.