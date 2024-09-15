There could be trouble ahead for THIS Coronation Street couple after tragedy on the cobbles

One of Coronation Street's favourite couples could be facing a future split, according to this Corrie star.

Coronation Street's Bernie Winter and Dev Alahan are set to struggle with their relationship as Bernie, who Jane Hazlegrove plays, comes to turn with the death of her son, Paul Foreman.

"He's very supportive and extremely kind," the Corrie star revealed to the Manchester Evening News before saying: "Perhaps a bit too kind, and the grief is going to come out through that, I'm afraid. And it's not necessarily good, I'm afraid."

Bernie's son Paul was diagnosed with Motor Neuron Disease in 2023 and has since had a prominent storyline in the ITV soap, raising awareness around MND. The emotive plot saw Bernie by her son's side until the end.

Discussing her role in the storyline, Jane told the publication, "It was horrible but brilliant. It's been such a privilege to learn about this illness and to play it in real-time as well. It was a fitting end, really, but it's been exhausting.

"Dan and I have finished the aftermath of the grief, as it were, and I've never wanted a day to come so quickly in all my career. It's been a tough 18 months."

She then continued: "[But I'm] so proud to be a part of it and watch what Pete's done as well. I just think it's an incredible and fitting performance that he's done, and I'm very proud to be part of it."

While her relationship with Dev might not go the distance, the character has impressed fans with how she's handled the storyline, with one writing on X (formerly Twitter) recently, 'Bernie just breaks my heart. She's been brilliant in this storyline.'

While another said, 'Bernie is a legend. Such a well rounded character played brilliantly. She held it together tonight like only a mum could.'

Watch this space to see how the story develops.

Tune in to the next episode of Coronation Street on Friday 16th September, to see what's next for the residents of Weatherfield.

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings.

You can also catch up on episodes on ITVX.