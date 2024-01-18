This Morning teases radio star as Holly Willoughby's replacement

This Morning has teased a replacement host for Holly Willoughby, with radio host Sian Welby being tipped to host from the iconic sofa full-time.

In recent months, the magazine show hasn't had a fixed presenting duo with hosts like Josie Gibson, Alison Hammond, Rylan Clark, and Emma Willis all taking part, but if reports are anything to go by, this could change soon.

ITV has hinted that a new approach to the show has been found with Dermot O’Leary being paired with Sian Welby, who fronts Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp and Chris Stark.

Speaking about Sian, a source told MailOnline: "Sian has many years of presenting experience under her belt, she is very much earmarked as being a star of the future. She has done really well already on This Morning so the bosses thought it was time to give her the reins to the whole show rather than just segments. Viewers love a new, fresh face on the show so everyone involved in it is really excited."

Meanwhile, Sian has spoken about the exciting news, with a clip shared on Instagram showing her revealing the news that she'll be joining Dermot on presenting duties.

Being interviewed by Josie Gibson, she admitted she didn't know if she was ready and Dermot joked "Well I hope you are because you're presenting with me!"

Despite rumours, an ITV spokesperson downplayed the suggestion, saying that “she is just hosting next week Monday to Thursday", so we will have to wait and see what happens in the long run.

Meanwhile, Holly Willoughby continues to host Dancing on Ice where she's paired with Stephen Mulhern. She decided to leave This Morning after 14 years in October last year, and released a statement explaining her reasons.

She said: "To everyone who has ever worked on the show over the years, thank you so so much. This is such a difficult goodbye, you are incredible and I forever will be proud of what we've done together. Thank you to everyone at ITV for being supportive. To every guest who has sat on our sofa, thank you.

"Most of all, thank you to the wonderful viewers. You've been so loyal, so supportive and the very best company every day. Richard and Judy said 'We only look after this show, it will always belong to the viewers'."

She added: "It's been an honour to just be part of its story and I know this story has many chapters left to go. Sadly, however, I now feel I have to make this decision for me and my family. I will miss you all so much."

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX