This Ryan Gosling movie's stock is rising on Netflix watch list

Ryan Gosling is one of the stars of the biggest movie of the year in theaters, Barbie, but he is adding to that by having one of the most-watched movies on Netflix right now, as The Big Short is rising up the daily Netflix Top 10 for movies in the US.

After launching on Netflix on August 23, The Big Short has climbed into the Netflix Top 10. Over its first weekend, it reached No. 5 on the US daily Top 10 chart and then on Monday, August 28, it reached the No. 3 spot, trailing only the new Netflix original movie You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mativah starring Adam Sandler and Big George Foreman, a new 2023 movie that released in April and is making its streaming debut.

The Big Short initially came out in 2015. Written and directed by Adam McKay, the movie mixed comedy and drama to take a look at investors that bet against the housing market between 2006-2007, seeing the cracks in the system that would ultimately result in the 2008 housing collapse and US economic recession. In addition to Ryan Gosling, The Big Short had an all-star ensemble that included Christian Bale, Steve Carrell, Karen GillanMax Greenfield, Melissa Leo, Tracy Letts, John Magaro, Billy Magnussen, Brad Pitt, Rafe Spall, Jeremy Strong and Marisa Tomei.

One of the things that made The Big Short stand out is that it took the time to explain many of the complex financial elements of the story to the audience. This was done mostly with actors and celebrities portraying themselves and using more common terminology to break it all down. Among these cameos were Margot Robbie, Selena Gomez and Anthony Bourdain.

The Big Short turned into a big hit with critics and audiences. The movie's Rotten Tomatoes score is a "Certified Fresh" 89%, while the movie made more than $133 million at the global box office. That then turned into a nice showing at the 2016 Oscars, where it was nominated for five awards, including Best Picture, and won one, Best Adapted Screenplay (the movie is based on the Michael Lewis book, The Big Short: Inside the Doomsday Machine) for Adam McKay.

Many Netflix subscribers are happy to have The Big Short available to stream again, though some are a bit worried if its presence may be prophetic:

THE BIG SHORT is on Netflix. It hasn’t been on a streaming service in forever. Trust me. I’ve checked.August 27, 2023 See more

The Big Short is back on Netflix!I’ve watched that movie no less than a dozen times and will watch it a dozen moreAugust 27, 2023 See more

If y’all ain’t seen THE BIG SHORT,Set aside some time and check it out soon.Currently streaming on Netflix pic.twitter.com/vb6DqztatsAugust 27, 2023 See more

So Netflix just put 'The Big Short' back in its rotation and it's #3 in movies today. Coincidence?August 28, 2023 See more

🔥The Big Short #5 on the Top 10 movies on Netflix🔥🤔Is Netflix Clairvoyant, Yup I’ll watch it again tonight. pic.twitter.com/55Nw4EhtYTAugust 28, 2023 See more

It's also a bit of a coincidence that The Big Short is trending ahead of the upcoming release of a movie that is expected to be in its vein, Dumb Money, which portrays the GameStop stock phenomenon of a few years ago.

The Big Short is now available to stream on Netflix in the US and the UK. Also, check out some of the best Netflix shows to watch right now.