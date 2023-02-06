Big George Foreman: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the sports biopic

From Ali and Cinderella Man to Raging Bull, movies about real-life boxers are best when they examine the trials and tribulations outside of the ring as well as inside. Hoping to be the next great addition to that lineage is Big George Forman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World. Based around the life of the two-time world heavyweight champion, Olympic gold medalist and electronic grill maker, Detroit and Atlanta actor Khris Davis stars.

Beyond the sports highlights, the film hopes to give insight into the athlete/entrepenurer's retirement to become a preacher and re-entry into the boxing world after facing financial difficulties.

Here's everything we know about Big George Forman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World.

Big George Foreman is set for release exclusively in movie theaters April 28 worldwide through Sony Pictures. A video on-demand release wasn't announced but is most likely to come sometime after.

The sports movie shares a weekend with a few other titles, including Are You There God, It's Me Margaret and Polite Society.

Big George Foreman cast

Khris Davis, known for his time on Donald Glover's hit FX series Atlanta as Tracey, as well as other roles in films such as Detroit and Judas and the Black Messiah, will be filling in the shoes of Foreman. Oscar-winning actor Forest Whitaker (The Last King of Scotland, Godfather of Harlem) is set to play as Foreman's mentor and boxing trainer Doc Broadus. Michael K. Williams was cast in Whitaker's role before his untimely death. Sullivan Jones of The Gilded Age and Harlem is portraying Muhammad Ali.

Other members of the cast include Jasmine Mathews (The Tomorrow War), John Magaro (The Many Saints of Newark), Lawrence Gillard Jr. (The Deuce), Sonja Sohn (Will Trent) and Shein Mompremier (Black Lightning).

Big George Foreman plot

Here is the official plot of Big George Forman from Sony Pictures:

"Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World is based on the remarkable true story of one of the greatest comebacks of all time and the transformational power of second chances. Fueled by an impoverished childhood, Foreman channeled his anger into becoming an Olympic Gold medalist and World Heavyweight Champion, followed by a near-death experience that took him from the boxing ring to the pulpit. But when he sees his community struggling spiritually and financially, Foreman returns to the ring and makes history by reclaiming his title, becoming the oldest and most improbable World Heavyweight Boxing Champion ever."

Big George Foreman trailer

Watch the trailer released for Big George by Sony Pictures below.

Big George Foreman director: George Tillman Jr.

Director George Tillam Jr. made his directorial debut with 1997's Black-focused family drama Soul Food. He would later go on to direct blockbuster films including Men of Honor, Notorious and The Hate U Give. Tillam Jr. is also the producer of the Barbershop franchise alongside Roll Bounce. On the small screen, the Milwaukee native has also directed episodes of Marvel's Luke Cage, This Is Us and Power.