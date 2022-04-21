Thrilled EastEnders fans compare Kat and Sharon to THIS legendary soap duo

EastEnders fans were reminded of a past iconic friendship after seeing Sharon and Kat's new-found bond.

EastEnders viewers loved Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) and Sharon Watts’ (Letitia Dean) new-found friendship during last night’s episode (Wednesday, April 20), with some even comparing them to the iconic enemies-turned-good-friends Peggy Mitchell (Dame Barbara Windsor) and Pat Butcher (Pam St Clement).

It was another dramatic EastEnders episode yesterday which saw Sharon, Kat and Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf) team up to meet one of Phil Mitchell’s (Steve McFadden) sinister business associates, Jonah.

Sam made her explosive return to the Square after getting a call from Phil to sort out his businesses while he’s stuck in prison, with one of his requirements being meeting with Jonah.

She was adamant that she would meet with the mysterious businessman, much to the dismay of Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden), who usually handles the family firm. But, it wasn’t long before Sharon and Kat showed up at the meeting as backup.

Peggy Mitchell and Pat Butcher were well-known frenemies. (Image credit: BBC)

Sam was less than happy with the situation and threw insults at the pair as usual, but as Kat attempted to walk off, Jonah and his colleagues showed up.

The trio began squabbling over the business deal and Sharon decided to step up and take some initiative.

Sharon seemed pleased with her business skills, but it all ended in disaster when Jonah gave them a menacing threat.

“When word gets out the Mitchells are dead in the water, you’re gonna have to watch your backs. Phil’s made a lot of enemies and some of them are gonna want blood,” he warned.

The trio were left with an ominous threat from Jonah. (Image credit: BBC)

“Is that a threat?” Kat questioned, but Jonah didn’t respond and walked off with a smirk on his face.

Later on, Sharon showed up to Kat’s house, who was extremely shaken up and panicking about the ordeal.

Soon enough, it got too much for Kat and she broke down.

“It’s all right for her, innit? Swanning back off to Spain. I’ve got Tommy facing Young Offenders, Jean’s ill, I’m in the middle of a custody battle, and I’m trying to keep a legit business going, and now I’ve got protection money,” she cried.

“It’s all right for Phil, ain’t it? Sitting in his cell with his feet up, leaving me out here on my own to deal with it all!”

Sharon surprisingly gave her a comforting hug and reassured her that they’ll sort it out together.

Sharon and Kat put their differences aside and hugged. (Image credit: BBC)

The blossoming friendship was cherished by fans on social media and also reminded them of the legendary characters, Peggy and Pat, who notoriously turned into good friends from enemies after Peggy discovered that her husband Frank Butcher (Mike Reid) had an affair with Pat.

I love Kat and Sharon so much, the new Pat and Peggy.🥺😍 #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/ugxPqtHvoRApril 20, 2022 See more

Sharon and Kat = the new pat and Peggy.. Besties over the same man lol #EastendersApril 20, 2022 See more

This scene was so heartwarming. I love it when Sharon and Kat support each other rather then be at odds with each other 🥰🥰. #EastEnders. https://t.co/PwgQ324ywjApril 21, 2022 See more

Loving the Kat / Sharon Frenemies scenario #EastEnders @bbceastendersApril 20, 2022 See more

This Kat and Sharon relationship is everything. Love them in scenes together #EastEnders @bbceastendersApril 20, 2022 See more

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.