Thrilled EastEnders fans compare Kat and Sharon to THIS legendary soap duo
By Grace Morris published
EastEnders viewers love Sharon and Kat's new friendship because it reminds them of a notorious pairing from the past.
EastEnders viewers loved Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) and Sharon Watts’ (Letitia Dean) new-found friendship during last night’s episode (Wednesday, April 20), with some even comparing them to the iconic enemies-turned-good-friends Peggy Mitchell (Dame Barbara Windsor) and Pat Butcher (Pam St Clement).
It was another dramatic EastEnders episode yesterday which saw Sharon, Kat and Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf) team up to meet one of Phil Mitchell’s (Steve McFadden) sinister business associates, Jonah.
Sam made her explosive return to the Square after getting a call from Phil to sort out his businesses while he’s stuck in prison, with one of his requirements being meeting with Jonah.
She was adamant that she would meet with the mysterious businessman, much to the dismay of Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden), who usually handles the family firm. But, it wasn’t long before Sharon and Kat showed up at the meeting as backup.
Sam was less than happy with the situation and threw insults at the pair as usual, but as Kat attempted to walk off, Jonah and his colleagues showed up.
The trio began squabbling over the business deal and Sharon decided to step up and take some initiative.
Sharon seemed pleased with her business skills, but it all ended in disaster when Jonah gave them a menacing threat.
“When word gets out the Mitchells are dead in the water, you’re gonna have to watch your backs. Phil’s made a lot of enemies and some of them are gonna want blood,” he warned.
“Is that a threat?” Kat questioned, but Jonah didn’t respond and walked off with a smirk on his face.
Later on, Sharon showed up to Kat’s house, who was extremely shaken up and panicking about the ordeal.
Soon enough, it got too much for Kat and she broke down.
“It’s all right for her, innit? Swanning back off to Spain. I’ve got Tommy facing Young Offenders, Jean’s ill, I’m in the middle of a custody battle, and I’m trying to keep a legit business going, and now I’ve got protection money,” she cried.
“It’s all right for Phil, ain’t it? Sitting in his cell with his feet up, leaving me out here on my own to deal with it all!”
Sharon surprisingly gave her a comforting hug and reassured her that they’ll sort it out together.
The blossoming friendship was cherished by fans on social media and also reminded them of the legendary characters, Peggy and Pat, who notoriously turned into good friends from enemies after Peggy discovered that her husband Frank Butcher (Mike Reid) had an affair with Pat.
I love Kat and Sharon so much, the new Pat and Peggy.🥺😍 #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/ugxPqtHvoRApril 20, 2022
Sharon and Kat = the new pat and Peggy.. Besties over the same man lol #EastendersApril 20, 2022
This scene was so heartwarming. I love it when Sharon and Kat support each other rather then be at odds with each other 🥰🥰. #EastEnders. https://t.co/PwgQ324ywjApril 21, 2022
Loving the Kat / Sharon Frenemies scenario #EastEnders @bbceastendersApril 20, 2022
This Kat and Sharon relationship is everything. Love them in scenes together #EastEnders @bbceastendersApril 20, 2022
EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.
Grace is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides for must-watch shows and the latest TV news. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
Some of her favourite TV shows are Line of Duty, Fresh Meat, The Great British Bake Off and Gogglebox. In her spare time, Grace likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series!
