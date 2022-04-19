EastEnders fans ‘squeal’ at their screens as Sam Mitchell makes her iconic return

EastEnders viewers let out a ‘squeal’ at their screens during last night’s episode (Monday, April 18) as Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf) made her explosive return to the Square — and her arrival is sure to cause chaos.

During last night’s EastEnders, Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) made an international call from prison to an unknown person.

However, when DCI Keeble (Alison Newman) and his lawyer Ritchie (Sian Webber) questioned him on who he had made the mystery phone call to, he refused to tell them.

“Not now, Ritchie. I’ve got a visitor coming,” he told her.

It wasn’t long before the mystery person was revealed as his sister, Sam Mitchell.

All eyes were on her as she strutted up to Phil’s table in the visiting room wearing a blue dress, heeled boots and of course, an infamous smirk.

Sam caught the eye of many swooning admirers as she walked into the visiting room. (Image credit: BBC)

“Mum would have dragged you back in the house for wearing that,” Phil joked.

“Never mind that you’re getting done for murder, I’d still be the one in trouble, wouldn’t I?” she replied.

Phil smiled and said, “It’s good to see you, Sam.”

“Yeah. It’s good to be back,” she said with a cheeky grin.

Phil was pleased to see his sister finally return. (Image credit: BBC)

Delighted fans were over the moon after watching Sam’s dramatic return to the soap, with some even saying that they let out a 'squeal' when she came on their screen...

Even though I knew it was coming, I still did a little squeal when Kim Medcalfe appeared as Sam Mitchell!!! #EastEndersApril 18, 2022 See more

Sam is back. I squealed. #EastendersApril 18, 2022 See more

SAM’S BACK. THE LEGENDARY QUEEN OF WALFORD IS BACK. #EastEnders #SamMitchell @bbceastenders ♥️😍🥰April 18, 2022 See more

Beyond excited for Sam Mitchell’s return. She was my favourite character back in 2005, and I had long hoped for a comeback. #EastEndersApril 18, 2022 See more

I'm so very happy Sam Mitchell is FINALLY back🤩 I havent been this excited for an @bbceastenders return since Janine Butcher came back #Eastenders xxApril 18, 2022 See more

Sam (originally played by Danniella Westbrook) first left Walford in 2005 after she fled to Brazil to avoid a jail sentence for being an accessory to the murder of Den Watts (Leslie Grantham). She has since made a number of appearances on the Square, causing chaos amongst the residents as usual.

She was last seen in Walford when she returned for mum Peggy Mitchell’s (Barbara Windsor) funeral in 2016. In usual Mitchell style, she stirred up a lot of drama on her return and headed back to Portugal alone, leaving her and Jack Branning's (Scott Maslen) son, Ricky, in London to live with his dad.

EastEnders released a statement teasing Sam’s dramatic return saying: "Trouble is on its way to Albert Square as the notorious Sam Mitchell (played by Kim Medcalf) returns to her old stomping ground. It doesn’t take long for Sam to ruffle some feathers and reignite old feuds, but why is she really back in Walford?"

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.