Towards Zero, the BBC's next big Agatha Christie drama, gets release date and trailer

Towards Zero, the latest BBC adaptation of an Agatha Christie classic has finally been given a release date.

The three-part drama, starring Oscar winner Anjelica Huston, will begin on BBC One at 9 pm on Sunday, March 2 — all episodes will be available from 6 am on BBC iPlayer on March 2. The BBC has also released the first trailer (below).

Towards Zero | Official Trailer - BBC - YouTube Watch On

"Towards Zero", which was first published in 1944, tells the story of "an explosive love triangle, a formidable matriarch and a house party of enemies".

Teasing the plot, the BBC says: "England, 1936. After a scandalous celebrity divorce, Nevile Strange and his ex-wife Audrey make the unthinkable decision to spend a summer together at Gull’s Point, their childhood home and the coastal estate of Nevile's aunt, Lady Tressilian.

"With unfinished business between the former childhood sweethearts, plus the presence of Nevile’s new wife Kay, tensions are running high. Add to this a long-suffering lady’s companion, a mysterious gentleman’s valet, an exiled cousin with a grudge, a venerable family lawyer, an inquisitive orphan and a French con man, and soon there will be murder. A troubled detective must rediscover his purpose to untangle a toxic web of jealousy, deceit and dysfunction. Can he solve the crime before another victim meets their death?"

Anjelica Huston as Lady Tressilian (Image credit: BBC)

The key characters are Lady Tressilian (Anjelica Huston), Inspector Leach (Matthew Rhys), and British tennis star Nevile Strange (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) — plus the two ladies in his life: ex-wife Audrey (Ella Lily Hyland) and new wife Kay (Mimi Keene).

The cast also includes Clarke Peters, Anjana Vasan, Jack Farthing, Jackie Clune, Grace Doherty, Khalil Gharbia and Adam Hugill.

British tennis star Nevile Strange (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) (Image credit: BBC)

Writer, Rachel Bennette, says: "These are among the richest and most complex of Christie's characters, and I was captivated from the first by the charisma, in particular, of her female characters. It has been thrilling to bring them all to life in this disturbing tale of truth and lies, love and hate, a story which unfolds amidst the dark, cinematic glamour of the 1930s, yet feels startlingly of our time."

Towards Zero begins on BBC One at 9 pm on Sunday, March 2. It will head to BritBox in the US.