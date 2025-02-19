Towards Zero, the BBC's next big Agatha Christie drama, gets release date and trailer
There's not long to wait for another dose of Agatha Christie...
Towards Zero, the latest BBC adaptation of an Agatha Christie classic has finally been given a release date.
The three-part drama, starring Oscar winner Anjelica Huston, will begin on BBC One at 9 pm on Sunday, March 2 — all episodes will be available from 6 am on BBC iPlayer on March 2. The BBC has also released the first trailer (below).
"Towards Zero", which was first published in 1944, tells the story of "an explosive love triangle, a formidable matriarch and a house party of enemies".
Teasing the plot, the BBC says: "England, 1936. After a scandalous celebrity divorce, Nevile Strange and his ex-wife Audrey make the unthinkable decision to spend a summer together at Gull’s Point, their childhood home and the coastal estate of Nevile's aunt, Lady Tressilian.
"With unfinished business between the former childhood sweethearts, plus the presence of Nevile’s new wife Kay, tensions are running high. Add to this a long-suffering lady’s companion, a mysterious gentleman’s valet, an exiled cousin with a grudge, a venerable family lawyer, an inquisitive orphan and a French con man, and soon there will be murder. A troubled detective must rediscover his purpose to untangle a toxic web of jealousy, deceit and dysfunction. Can he solve the crime before another victim meets their death?"
The key characters are Lady Tressilian (Anjelica Huston), Inspector Leach (Matthew Rhys), and British tennis star Nevile Strange (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) — plus the two ladies in his life: ex-wife Audrey (Ella Lily Hyland) and new wife Kay (Mimi Keene).
The cast also includes Clarke Peters, Anjana Vasan, Jack Farthing, Jackie Clune, Grace Doherty, Khalil Gharbia and Adam Hugill.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Writer, Rachel Bennette, says: "These are among the richest and most complex of Christie's characters, and I was captivated from the first by the charisma, in particular, of her female characters. It has been thrilling to bring them all to life in this disturbing tale of truth and lies, love and hate, a story which unfolds amidst the dark, cinematic glamour of the 1930s, yet feels startlingly of our time."
Towards Zero begins on BBC One at 9 pm on Sunday, March 2. It will head to BritBox in the US.
David is the What To Watch Editor and has over 20 years of experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest television and film news for What To Watch.
Before working for What To Watch, David spent many years working for TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough.
David started out as a writer for TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards. David is a huge Death in Paradise fan, although he's still failed to solve a case before the show's detective! He also loves James Bond and controversially thinks that Timothy Dalton was an excellent 007.
Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
John Nettles reveals his favourite Midsomer Murders death
Robert De Niro teases 'twists and turns' in Netflix's Zero Day