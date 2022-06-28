Truth about Johnny Depp's 'Pirates return' revealed

Johnny Depp won't be heading back to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, according to one of his representatives.

Yesterday (June 27), rumors circulated that Johnny Depp was potentially poised to reprise the role of Captain Jack Sparrow following a report from PopTopic (opens in new tab), a report which one of Depp's representatives has since claimed is not true.

The Australian outlet claimed that Disney had offered Depp a contract worth around $300 million to come back to the franchise. PopTonic suggested the lucrative contract was offered as a formal apology to the actor, with their source suggesting that Disney was "very interested in patching up their relationship with Johnny Depp" after they had him removed from the franchise back in 2018.

However, a representative for the actor has since cleared this rumor up. Speaking to NBC News, they simply said: "This is made up." (via E! News (opens in new tab))

Depp had already made it seem fairly clear that he had no interest in returning to the franchise during the high-profile defamation trial between himself and Amber Heard which concluded earlier this month.

Depp was asked: "if Disney came to you with $300 million and a million alpacas, nothing on this earth would get you to go back and work with Disney on a Pirates of the Caribbean film? Correct?", a statement which Depp confirmed was true.

In May, Pirates of the Caribbean producer Jerry Bruckheimer was asked by The Sunday Times (opens in new tab) whether Depp would be included in any future projects. He revealed that two scripts were currently in development, with one involving Barbie star Margot Robbie. "We're talking to Margot Robbie. We are developing two Pirates scripts — one with her, one without", Bruckheimer said.

However, Depp was not involved in either project at the time, even though Bruckheimer did make it sound like the door could be open for him later down the line. Bruckheimer said: "Not at this point. The future is yet to be decided."

Depp appeared in the first five Pirates of the Caribbean movies, where he played the protagonist Captain Jack Sparrow for close to 15 years. The most recent Pirates film, Dead Men Tell No Tales (which was subtitled Salazar's Revenge outside of the US) was released in 2017.

All five Pirates of the Caribbean movies are available to stream now on Disney Plus.