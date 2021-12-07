‘Truth Be Told’ season 3 on the way from Apple TV Plus

Octavia Spencer will be stepping back up to the podcast mic, as Truth Be Told has officially been renewed for season 3 on Apple TV Plus. The show will also be getting some new blood on the creative side, as Maisha Closson has been tapped to serve as the director, showrunner and an executive producer for Truth Be Told season 3.

Truth Be Told was one of Apple TV Plus’ first original series when the streaming service launched in 2019. In addition to serving as an executive producer, Academy Award-winner Octavia Spencer stars in the show as Poppy Scoville, a true crime podcaster who is willing to risk everything — including her life — to pursue truth and justice. The series is based on the novel by Kathleen Barber.

In Truth Be Told season 2, Poppy was forced to come to the aid of her childhood friend (Kate Hudson), who is now a media mogul, following the murder of her husband. The full 10-episode season 2 is now available to stream on Apple TV Plus, as is the entire first season of Truth Be Told for anyone who wants to start from the beginning.

No concrete plot or casting details for Truth Be Told season 3 were teased, but the show — created by Nichelle Tramble Spellman — is now being placed primarily in the hands of Closson, whose previous credits include the TNT series Claws and the Shonda Rhimes-produced How to Get Away With Murder. Spellman and Spencer will continue to serve as executive producers on the show.

“I am excited that the Poppy Scoville journey will continue to unfold on Apple TV Plus. And, I’m just thrilled to welcome Maisha Closson as our new showrunner and executive producer,” said Spellman. “Can’t wait to show you all what we have in store for you.”

There was no word on when the NAACP Image Award-winning series may return for its third season.

Part of Apple TV Plus lineup of original TV series that includes Ted Lasso, Foundation, See, The Morning Show and more, you can start watching Truth Be Told by signing up for Apple TV Plus ($4.99 per month).