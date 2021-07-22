TV Tonight: our highlights for Friday, July 23
Fishing Scotland's Lochs and Rivers is just one of the gems on TV tonight.
On TV tonight, five celebs hope to land a big fish in Fishing Scotland's Lochs and Rivers on Channel 5, Michael Ball continues his travels in Wonderful Wales, also on Channel 5 and on BBC2 don't miss a moving new documentary about Amy Winehouse, Reclaiming Amy. It's also the opening ceremony of the long-awaited Tokyo Olympics 2020, so there's something for everyone on TV tonight.
Fishing Scotland's Lochs and Rivers, 7pm, Channel 5
What could be more relaxing than spending a few days salmon fishing in Scotland? Actually, for Les Dennis, Fern Britton, Rosemary Shrager, Linford Christie and Ian Botham, the new recruits in the latest Celebrity 5 Go series, it doesn’t start out like much of a holiday. They quickly find themselves thigh-deep in the rain in Scotland’s chilly River Tay, getting their fishing hooks caught in rocks, while failing to land a single catch – and it turns out Fern doesn’t even like fish. There are upsides, though, including a stay in a stunning fishing lodge, a fascinating visit to a local smokehouse and a salmon barbecue on the banks of the river, courtesy of chef Rosemary.
★★★★ HD
Wonderful Wales, 8pm, Channel 5
Michael heads west to discover more about the history and culture of his mum’s home country starting at Dinefwr Castle in Llandeilo. He also checks out the wildlife on Ramsey Island, has a history lesson in the seaside resort of Tenby, and learns how to make a soufflé in Aberaeron. He then meets the granddaughter of poet Dylan Thomas, goes fishing in New Quay (and catches a shark!) before ending this leg with a dramatic song on the beach with the Llanddarog choir.
★★★ JL
Reclaiming Amy, 9pm, BBC2
Ten years after her death, Amy Winehouse’s friends and family give their take on a brilliant talent whose life and career were tragically cut short. They help to shed light on her sexuality, her incredibly strong will and the fact that, despite the widely accepted narrative about the lack of intervention as her life unravelled, she did have a support team in place. The footage of a clearly unwell Amy on stage is distressing, and the testimony of a recovering addict at Amy’s Place, the drug recovery sanctuary for young women set up by Amy's parents, is perhaps the most compelling of all. There's a 2007 London gig at 10pm, plus more programming over on BBC4 from 10.30pm.
★★★★ IM
Best box set to watch on TV tonight
Young Royals, Netflix
In this involving Swedish drama, the fictional Prince Wilhelm (Edvin Ryding) is enrolled into a prestigious boarding school following a scandal. But the teen’s wish to lead a normal life is soon derailed and he faces having to choose between love and duty.
Best film to watch on TV tonight
Jolt, Amazon Prime Video
Here's an unusual but gripping thriller. Kate Beckinsale stars as Lindy, a woman with a neurological disorder, which causes rage-filled impulses that can only be stopped by shocking herself with a special electrode device. When she finally trusts a man long enough to fall in love, she finds him murdered the next day. Lindy then embarks on a revenge-filled mission to find his killer, while also being pursued by the cops as their prime suspect. The all-star cast also includes Susan Sarandon and Stanley Tucci. Be prepared for some unexpected shocks.
- Olympics 2020: Opening Ceremony, from 11.20am, BBC1/Eurosport 1
- Olympics 2020: Rowing, 7pm, Eurosport 1
- Olympics 2020: Women's Football Great Britain v Chile, 8pm, Eurosport 1
- EastEnders, 8.35pm, BBC1
- Emmerdale, 7pm, ITV
- Coronation Street, 7.30pm, ITV
- Hollyoaks, 6.30pm, C4
