TV Tonight: our highlights for Friday, July 23

Fishing Scotland's Lochs and Rivers, 7pm, Channel 5

The stars gather round the fire pit on the banks of the River Tay. (Image credit: Channel 5)

What could be more relaxing than spending a few days salmon fishing in Scotland? Actually, for Les Dennis, Fern Britton, Rosemary Shrager, Linford Christie and Ian Botham, the new recruits in the latest Celebrity 5 Go series, it doesn’t start out like much of a holiday. They quickly find themselves thigh-deep in the rain in Scotland’s chilly River Tay, getting their fishing hooks caught in rocks, while failing to land a single catch – and it turns out Fern doesn’t even like fish. There are upsides, though, including a stay in a stunning fishing lodge, a fascinating visit to a local smokehouse and a salmon barbecue on the banks of the river, courtesy of chef Rosemary.

★★★★ HD

Wonderful Wales, 8pm, Channel 5

Michael Ball with fisherman Julian Lewis Jones. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Michael heads west to discover more about the history and culture of his mum’s home country starting at Dinefwr Castle in Llandeilo. He also checks out the wildlife on Ramsey Island, has a history lesson in the seaside resort of Tenby, and learns how to make a soufflé in Aberaeron. He then meets the granddaughter of poet Dylan Thomas, goes fishing in New Quay (and catches a shark!) before ending this leg with a dramatic song on the beach with the Llanddarog choir.

★★★ JL

Reclaiming Amy, 9pm, BBC2

Ten years after her death, Amy Winehouse’s friends and family give their take on a brilliant talent whose life and career were tragically cut short. They help to shed light on her sexuality, her incredibly strong will and the fact that, despite the widely accepted narrative about the lack of intervention as her life unravelled, she did have a support team in place. The footage of a clearly unwell Amy on stage is distressing, and the testimony of a recovering addict at Amy’s Place, the drug recovery sanctuary for young women set up by Amy's parents, is perhaps the most compelling of all. There's a 2007 London gig at 10pm, plus more programming over on BBC4 from 10.30pm.

★★★★ IM

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Young Royals, Netflix

Edvin Ryding stars as Prince Wilhelm. (Image credit: Netflix)

In this involving Swedish drama, the fictional Prince Wilhelm (Edvin Ryding) is enrolled into a prestigious boarding school following a scandal. But the teen’s wish to lead a normal life is soon derailed and he faces having to choose between love and duty.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Jolt, Amazon Prime Video

Kate Beckinsale plays Lindy a woman with a shocking personality. (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Here's an unusual but gripping thriller. Kate Beckinsale stars as Lindy, a woman with a neurological disorder, which causes rage-filled impulses that can only be stopped by shocking herself with a special electrode device. When she finally trusts a man long enough to fall in love, she finds him murdered the next day. Lindy then embarks on a revenge-filled mission to find his killer, while also being pursued by the cops as their prime suspect. The all-star cast also includes Susan Sarandon and Stanley Tucci. Be prepared for some unexpected shocks.

Live Sport

