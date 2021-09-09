TV Tonight: our highlights for Friday, September 10

On TV tonight, new period drama The North Water begins on BBC2 with a stellar cast including Colin Farrell, C4 are putting black stars at the centre of today's schedules in Black to Front Day and a new comedy from the brilliant Greg Davies begins on BBC1 called The Cleaner. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

The North Water, 9.30pm, BBC2

Colin Farrell stars. (Image credit: BBC)

The icy waters of the Arctic Ocean provide the backdrop to this period drama about a whaling expedition that descends into rivalry, murder and a fight for survival. Set in the late 1850s, it tells the tale of troubled army surgeon Patrick Sumner, who gets more than he bargained for when he joins a whaling ship, the Volunteer. Jack O’Connell is superb in the lead role, but Hollywood star Colin Farrell steals the show as an unapologetically evil harpooner in a dark and brooding tale from a bygone age.

★★★★ SMA

Black to Front Day, from 6.05am, C4

AJ Odudu & Mo Gilligan host The Big Breakfast. (Image credit: C4)

Sir Trevor McDonald, AJ Odudu and Mo Gilligan are among those taking part in this groundbreaking diversity initiative putting black stars front and centre of the schedules. With some of C4’s most iconic shows featured, this morning you can see AJ and Mo host a one-off edition of The Big Breakfast from 8am. Other highlights include Sir Trevor hosting Countdown and an hour-long episode of Hollyoaks, directed by Casualty star Patrick Robinson.

★★★★★ TL

The Cleaner, 9.30pm, BBC1

Greg Davies as Wicky the cleaner. (Image credit: BBC)

A six-part comedy starring Taskmaster’s Greg Davies as a crime-scene cleaner. Wicky’s job takes him into the homes of some weird and wonderful people – and he often ends up a little too involved in their lives! Tonight, Wicky meets a widow (Helena Bonham Carter) who literally has blood on her hands. An entertaining half hour with real belly laughs.

★★★★ VW

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Money Heist, season 5, Netflix

How will things end for Tokyo (Ursula Corbero) and co? (Image credit: Netflix)

This immaculate Spanish crime drama has been one of the most heart-stopping thrillers of recent years (not to mention one of Netflix’s biggest hits worldwide). Now, sadly, it’s drawing to a close with the first five of 10 swansong episodes (the rest will air in December). Former detective-turned-gangster Lisbon is now holed up with the rest of the crew in the Bank of Spain as they try to work out how to get the stolen gold out with the army drawing ever nearer... Meanwhile, things aren’t looking good for the heist’s mastermind, The Professor, as sacked cop Sierra has finally tracked him down. But will he play ball?

★★★★ CC

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Bombshell, 8pm, Sky Cinema Premiere/NOW

The stars of Bombshell. (Image credit: Sky)

This finely honed drama about the downfall of Fox News chief Roger Ailes (brilliant John Lithgow under a mass of prosthetics) follows the women who led the charge. When news anchor Gretchen Carlson (Nicole Kidman) is fired, she claims Ailes sexually harassed her continually, and hopes other women will come forward to back her, particularly Fox star Megyn Kelly (Charlize Theron). Margot Robbie plays Kayla, a fictional composite character representing the many other women subjected to Ailes’ unwanted attention.

Live Sport

Test Cricket, England v India, 10am, Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

Soaps on TV tonight

Don't miss The North Water on TV tonight — Colin Farrell is fabulous in this dark drama.

