TV Tonight: our highlights for Monday, April 4

On TV tonight, tense drama The Split begins on BBC One for a third and final series, another episode of Killing Eve drops on BBC iPlayer, while Joe Lycett is in Spain for Travel Man: 48 Hours in the Basque Country on C4. It's also the final episode of charming drama Holding on ITV and the first of a three-part documentary series on BBC Two, House of Maxwell.

What's on TV tonight

Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight...

Best TV shows on TV tonight

The Split, season 3, 9pm, BBC One

Nicola Walker stars. (Image credit: BBC)

The brilliantly overwrought Stern-Defoe clan are back for an explosive third and final series, and it was worth the wait! Although Hannah (Nicola Walker) and Nathan (Stephen Mangan) are tiptoeing carefully through a ‘good’ divorce, Hannah isn’t quite ready to say farewell. However, a revelation – at one of the most awkward dinners we’ve ever witnessed! – will ensure friction for the weeks ahead. With secrets and angst also bubbling away for Hannah’s sisters Rose and Nina, the drama’s trademark mix of tears and wry humour is firmly in evidence, but get ready for some epic, life-changing curveballs.

★★★★★ CC



Killing Eve, season 4, BBC iPlayer

Pam follows her own rules. (Image credit: BBC)

As we reach episode six and head for the home straight in the blackly comic thriller, things are getting intense for Villanelle, Eve and Carolyn. After being shot with an arrow (as you do!), Villanelle is, understandably, feeling pretty grouchy. Eve is also hacked off about what she has discovered concerning Carolyn’s past, and she heads to Berlin, where Carolyn herself is hoping to make progress in her single-minded mission. Back in Margate, Konstantin attempts to steer the brilliantly deadpan Pam (Anjana Vasan) from her chosen path, but will she listen?

★★★★ CC

Travel Man: 48 Hours in the Basque Country, 8.30pm, C4

James and Joe in their Basque berets. (Image credit: C4)

"I can’t believe this is my life; I could have been working in a leisure centre," reflects Joe Lycett as he sips a cider while enjoying a pintxo, or bar snack, in the Spanish city of San Sebastián. Joe’s first series at the helm begins with him and fellow comedian James Acaster sampling the best the Basque Country has to offer. They start in Bilbao at iconic modern art museum the Guggenheim, before trying the local drink of kalimotxo, a mixture of red wine and cola (which Joe calls "dangerously lovely"), and enjoy more art, food, wine and slightly tipsy beret-buying in their second destination of San Sebastián.

★★★★ JL

Holding, 9pm, ITV

PJ seeks justice. (Image credit: ITV)

We’ve seen a change in sergeant PJ Collins over four episodes of this adaptation of the Graham Norton novel. Not only has he learnt a lot about a murder investigation but he’s also addressing his own issues. An excellent cast – especially Conleth Hill as PJ along with Brenda Fricker and Charlene McKenna – shines in this tale of a community dogged by dark secrets.

★★★★ JP

House of Maxwell, 9pm, BBC Two

Ghislaine Maxwell became one of the world’s most notorious women when she was convicted of sex trafficking young girls, yet that was just the latest chapter of a scandalous family saga going back decades. This three-part series traces the Maxwell clan’s rise and fall, from the colourful life and mysterious death of media mogul Robert Maxwell to his daughter’s descent into criminality with financier Jeffrey Epstein. It’s an intriguing story with plenty of previously unseen footage and insider tales, which asks whether Ghislaine’s relationship with her father contributed to her downfall.

★★★★ SMA

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Hacks, season 1, Prime Video

Jean Smart stars. (Image credit: Alamy)

If you like The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, you shouldn’t miss this new series starring Mare of Easttown’s Jean Smart as a Joan Rivers-style comedian, Deborah Vance. After the veteran stand-up finds her career on the slide when her Las Vegas residency comes under threat, her manager teams her with reluctant young comedy writer Ava (Hannah Einbinder) who’s just been cancelled after a tasteless tweet went viral. Originally on HBO Max in the US it’s already been renewed for a second season and won three Emmys, including outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for Jean Smart.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The Goldfinch, Netflix

A real doorstopper of a book, Donna Tartt's Pulitzer Prize-winning 2013 novel has been turned into a similarly weighty movie featuring Baby Driver and West Side Story star Ansel Elgort alongside Nicole Kidman, Jeffrey Wright and Luke Wilson. The story is a decades spanning, twisting tale of a young man's quest for redemption that ripples out from a bomb explosion in New York's Metropolitan Museum and the theft of the 17th-century Dutch painting of the title by Carel Fabritius. It's beautifully filmed and acted, and even if it's not quite as gripping as you might hope, it's still an engaging journey.

Live Sport

Premier League, Crystal Palace vs Arsenal, 7pm (k-o 8pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

Soaps on TV tonight

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…

Don't miss The Split on TV tonight – we love Nicola Walker in this tense and twisty drama.

