TV Tonight: our highlights for Monday, Dec. 27

The Voice Kids, 7.30pm, ITV

Mel C joins the judges. (Image credit: ITV)

Adding some zig-a-zig-ah to your Christmas, Spice Girl Melanie C joins Danny Jones, will.i.am and Pixie Lott as a coach for this festive special showing over three consecutive nights. The show begins with a performance from our superstar coaches (where Mel makes quite the entrance!), then it’s into the blind auditions in which performers aged seven to 14 sing their hearts out to get the coaches’ big red chairs turning. The chosen ones will progress to tomorrow and the final is on Wednesday.

MasterChef: The Professionals Rematch 2021, 8pm, BBC1

Santosh, Bart, Philli and Jamie are back to cook. (Image credit: BBC)

Four finalists from the previous series return to MasterChef HQ to showcase their best dishes, ideas, and ingredients. In round one, Philli Armitage-Mattin, Santosh Shah, Bart van der Lee (finalists from 2020), and Jamie Park (finalist in 2017) cook a main course and dessert for food critics Grace Dent, Jimi Famurewa, and Jay Rayner, before creating a show-stopping festive centrepiece to impress judges Monica Galetti, Marcus Wareing and Gregg Wallace.

Travel Man: 96 Hours in Iceland, 8pm, C4

Joe and Bill are in Iceland. (Image credit: C4)

Richard Ayoade has put away his suitcase and handed over presenting duties to comic Joe Lycett. Joe’s first trip is to Iceland, where he enjoys a festive mini-break with his first travel companion, Bill Bailey. The pair go on a whistle-stop tour of the Land of Fire and Ice, visiting glaciers and geysers, and also sample the local cuisine.

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Emily in Paris, season 2, Netflix

Life gets even more chaotic for the star of the Netflix drama. (Image credit: Netflix)

Sex and the City creator Darren Star’s glossy comedy drama was a big hit for Netflix last year, providing a bright spot during a gloomy time. Lily Collins stars as American-abroad Emily Cooper, an eager young marketing executive with a unique fashion sense, who has relocated from Chicago to Paris for work. The second season sees life becoming more complicated and chaotic for Emily as she finds herself caught up in a love triangle with Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), and his ex and her new friend Camille (Camille Razat), who wants to rekindle their romance.

Best film to watch on TV today

Paddington 2, 5.55pm, BBC1

You just can’t rush a bear. (Image credit: BBC)

With Ben Whishaw’s velvet tonsils and CGI magic, the bear from Peru returns in a family film even finer than the first. It’s a joyous experience, even though Paddington ends up in the clink after being framed for a theft by a conniving actor (Hugh Grant, who seems to have a thoroughly fine old time hamming it up). Hugh Bonneville and Sally Hawkins return as Paddington’s adoptive parents, with a smattering of well-known faces fleshing out possibly the most charming rendition of London you’ll ever see.

