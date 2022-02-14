TV Tonight: our highlights for Monday, Feb. 14

On TV tonight, a modern-remake of a classic sitcom, Bel-Air, arrives on Peacock, Kelvin takes a lamb to the slaughter in Kelvin's Big Farming Adventure on BBC1, No Return continues on ITV and there's a fascinating documentary on BBC2, Rise of the Nazis: Dictators at War. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Our hand selected recommendations for what's on TV tonight include four TV shows, a film, live sport and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set

Keep up to date with the latest soap spoiler storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis

For more information about what’s on TV tonight see our TV Guide

What's on TV tonight

Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight...

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Bel-Air, Peacock on Sky/NOW

Jabari Banks and Adrian Holmes star. (Image credit: Peacock)

Newcomer Jabari Banks stars as Will in this drama that retells the story of 1990s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Set in modern-day America, it follows Will’s life when he’s hoisted from the gritty streets of Philadelphia to the opulent luxury of his aunt and uncle’s gated mansion in LA. Produced by Will Smith, who shot to fame in the original, this version is edgy and begins with a teenage Will sent away when gang violence escalates. Strong language alert!

★★★★ TL



Kelvin's Big Farming Adventure, 8.30pm, BBC1

Kelvin is visited by his former colleagues. (Image credit: BBC)

‘I’ve honestly never been happier,’ says a beaming Kelvin to his former Emmerdale castmates Adam Thomas and Danny Miller, who’ve popped by for a visit. Life on the farm is clearly suiting Kelvin and his excitement about bringing home more animals, in the shape of three alpacas, is adorable. But farming isn’t just about buying animals, it’s about making a living from them, too, and this week Kelvin has to take his first lamb to the butcher. With a heavy heart, he drives the condemned creature to the slaughterhouse, although his £94.50 profit and lovely leg of lamb for tea helps him feel better.

★★★★ JL

No Return, 9pm, ITV

The Powells’ nightmare continues. (Image credit: ITV)

While other holidaymakers squabble over sun loungers, the Powells face a two-hour drive to visit young Noah in prison – and it’s a heartbreaking moment for Kathy when her son breaks down in front of her. Learning that Noah’s hearing isn’t scheduled for nearly two months, Kathy ropes sister Megan into a morally dubious plan to subvert the legal system – but with Martin working on a secret scheme of his own, the family are playing a dangerous game. Ramping up the tension from last week’s opener, this episode delivers a devastating cliffhanger.

★★★★★ SP

Rise of the Nazis: Dictators at War, 9pm, BBC2

General Sir Mike Jackson contributes. (Image credit: BBC)

The first series of this documentary (now on iPlayer) aired in 2019 and showed how the Nazi Party seized power in Germany in the 1930s. This second series picks up in July 1940 when Hitler had invaded much of Europe, and with contributions from eminent experts including a former war correspondent and a former MI6 chief, looks at Hitler’s Operation Barbarossa, a ‘war of annihilation’ against the Soviet Union.

★★★★ JP

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Inventing Anna, season 1, Netflix

Julia Garner stars as Anna. (Image credit: Netflix)

In 2017, New York’s wealthiest residents were stunned to learn that police had arrested a German socialite, Anna Delvey, who had made her name by rubbing shoulders with the rich and famous after introducing herself as a millionaire art collector. The nine-part drama, produced by Shonda Rhimes (Grey’s Anatomy and Bridgerton) and starring Julia Garner (Ozark) as Anna, explores how Delvey – real name Anna Sorokin – managed to trick high society into believing she was a stylish heiress with a trust fund.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Jerry Maguire, 9pm, Film4

Tom Cruise and Renée Zellweger star. (Image credit: Film4)

While this 1996 movie features a central performance from Tom Cruise as a sports agent, with Cuba Gooding Jr as his only client, it’s also famous for Renée Zellweger’s line ‘You had me at hello’, and can just about squeeze comfortably into the romantic comedy genre. Film4 are showing it as part of a raft of Valentine’s Day films, which also includes A Room with a View (6.45pm) and Disobedience (11.50pm).

Live Sport

Winter Olympics 2022 , from 6am, BBC2 & BBC1

, from 6am, BBC2 & BBC1 Netball Superleague, Leeds Rhinos v Team Bath , 5pm (centre-pass 5.30pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

, 5pm (centre-pass 5.30pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW EFL, West Bromwich Albion v Blackburn Rovers, 7.30pm (k-o 8pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

Soaps on TV tonight

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…

Don't miss Bel-Air on TV tonight – the classic 1990s sitcom but with a throughly modern make over.

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide.

Happy viewing!