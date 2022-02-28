TV Tonight: our highlights for Monday, Feb. 28

On TV tonight, catch the first episode of the final series of Killing Eve on BBC iPlayer, a new food show begins on BBC2, Marcus Wareing's Tales from a Kitchen Garden, fab dramas This Is Going to Hurt on BBC1 and No Return on ITV continue, while Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes is the must-watch show from Sky Documentaries/NOW and finally new observational series Emergency begins on C4. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Killing Eve, season 4, BBC iPlayer

Sandra Oh stars. (Image credit: BBC)

It’s been two years since we delved into the world of assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer) and one-time spy Eve (Sandra Oh), last seen attempting to walk away from each other. As the final series begins, we’ve a feeling they may not stick to the plan… But while gung-ho Eve is on a ruthless mission, Villanelle tries to stay on the side of the angels by getting involved with a church community. With Carolyn (Fiona Shaw) making waves too, this engaging opener sets the stage for the surreal shenanigans to come… Also on BBC1 from Sat 5 March.

★★★★ CC

Marcus Wareing's Tales from a Kitchen Garden, 6.30pm, BBC2

Marcus in his East Sussex garden. (Image credit: BBC)

Country life seems to suit Marcus Wareing in this new series, as the MasterChef: The Professionals judge swaps his chef whites for jeans and welly boots. Airing Monday to Friday for the next two weeks, each episode follows Marcus as he transforms his kitchen garden in East Sussex, starting with his hunt for the rare-breed Mangalitza pigs, which he finds in North Yorkshire. Chickens, cows and ducks add to the chaos, while Marcus gets insider tips on vegetable growing, how to plait garlic and preserving rhubarb. He also uses apples from his orchard to show us how to make an apple pie the way his mum makes them!

★★★★ RF



No Return, 9pm, ITV

What does the future hold for Noah? (Image credit: ITV)

Things are not looking good in the run-up to Noah’s final hearing. Kathy’s ‘smoking gun’ dossier on Milo’s family doesn’t impress the Turkish courts, and Noah is left with an agonising choice – plead guilty to get a shorter sentence with a possible transfer to a UK prison, or gamble on a not-guilty plea and risk up to 15 years in a Turkish jail if he loses. With a young man’s future on the line, the finale of this gripping thriller doesn’t disappoint, thanks in no small part to a heartbreaking performance from rising star Louis Ashbourne Serkis as terrified Noah.

★★★★ SP

This Is Going to Hurt, 9.15pm, BBC1

Shruti is suddenly in the thick of it. (Image credit: BBC)

After suffering at the bottom of the doctors’ hierarchy, Shruti’s (Ambika Mod) luck changes when consultant Ms Houghton (Ashley McGuire) decides to mentor her. She even gives Shruti the chance to deliver triplets, which Adam (Ben Whishaw) is crushed to miss out on (Ms Houghton plainly doesn’t much care for Adam, likening him to ‘a bottle of mayonnaise’). Speaking of Adam, watch out for a hilarious cameo from the real Adam Kay, as a cyclist who clashes with his fictional self…

★★★★★ SP

Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes, 9pm, Sky Documentaries/NOW

A worker takes part in the clean-up effort. (Image credit: Sky)

Real-life footage of the Chernobyl nuclear catastrophe has been hidden in Soviet Union archives… until now. This powerful documentary tells the story of Chernobyl using film shot at great risk following the 1986 disaster. There are also contributions from those with first-hand experience, such as Lyudmilla Ignatenko (played by Jessie Buckley in the drama Chernobyl), whose firefighter husband Vasily helped tackle the explosion, but died from radiation poisoning 17 days later.

★★★★ HD

Emergency, 9pm, C4

Trauma surgeon Dr Morgan McMonagle. (Image credit: C4)

This minute-by-minute medical documentary series, shown over four nights this week, follows the London Major Trauma System, a network of air ambulances, hospitals and paramedics supporting patients with serious injuries, starting with 58-year-old Peter, who has been crushed under a 400kg crate at work. A revelatory show on how our amazing NHS deal with code-red emergencies.

★★★★ NC

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Vikings: Valhalla, season 1, Netflix

Frida Gustavsson as Freydis Eriksdotter and Sam Corlett as Leif Eriksson. (Image credit: Netflix)

Vikings built itself an army of fans over six action-packed series on Sky History, and now Netflix will be continuing the story with a fresh Norse saga. Set in the early 11th century – more than 100 years after the events of the original show – this eight-part sequel follows King Canute (Keeping Faith’s Bradley Freegard) as he lays siege to London, with the help of explorer Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett). The result is a spectacular mix of medieval politics and battlefield heroics, which is a lot of fun, if not historically accurate.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The Humans, Netflix

The Blake family gathers at daughter Brigid (Beanie Feldstein) and boyfriend Richard's (Steven Yeun) new Chinatown duplex for Thanksgiving. There's parents Erik (Richard Jenkins) and Deirdre (Jayne Houdyshell), sister Aimee (Amy Schumer) and declining grandma Momo (June Squibb), all spending the day in the eerie, spartan apartment, groaning with the weight of disappointment and family secrets. Adapting from his own play, it's the writing/directing debut of Stephen Karam, retaining the claustrophobia of the stage's single set that's an uncomfortable watch, but made fascinating by some extraordinary performances.

Live Sport

EFL, West Bromwich Albion v Swansea City, 7.30pm (k-o 8pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

Soaps on TV tonight

Don't miss Killing Eve on TV tonight – the brilliant drama returns with more outstanding performances from Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh.

Happy viewing!