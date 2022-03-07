TV Tonight: our highlights for Monday, March 7

On TV tonight, Martin Compston stars in new ITV drama Our House, catch up with Katie Price and her eldest son in What Harvey Did Next on BBC1, documentary The Real Peaky Blinders arrives on BBC2, the second episode of Killing Eve drops onto BBC iPlayer and hard-hitting new BBC3 drama Life and Death in the Warehouse may have you thinking before clicking. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Our House, 9pm, ITV

Martin Compston stars. (Image credit: ITV)

Get ready for a fraught four nights as Louise Candlish’s best-selling novel is brought to life in a classy adaptation. Tuppence Middleton is terrific as mum Fi, who is trying to rebuild her life after splitting up with impulsive husband Bram, played with great sensitivity by Line of Duty’s Martin Compston. Fi gets a nasty shock when her beloved home appears to have been sold without her knowledge… So begins a heart-stopping ride that flits between the past and the present to chart the family’s lives as they spiral out of control.

★★★★ CC

What Harvey Did Next, 9pm (times vary), BBC1

Katie and Harvey adjust to their new lives. (Image credit: BBC)

Following on from 2021’s candid documentary Katie Price: Harvey and Me, this touching film follows the next chapter in Harvey’s life. Born with a number of complex conditions, 19-year-old Harvey moves away from his devoted mum and four siblings to live at National Star College in Cheltenham and embark on a more independent life. As always, Katie talks refreshingly frankly about her fears for Harvey’s future, but what really stands out here is the beautiful bond between mother and son, and Katie’s pride as her eldest child achieves milestones she never dreamed possible.

★★★★★ TL

The Real Peaky Blinders, 9pm, BBC2

Birmingham gang members. (Image credit: BBC)

The notorious Shelby family is based on writer Steven Knight’s ancestors, and in this documentary, we uncover their fascinating histories. We see how the gangs, known as slugging gangs, date back to the 1860s, and how they coped with their poverty-stricken lives by stealing and fighting. We also learn how their existence shaped the landscape of Britain’s industrial towns and led to social reform. "There was this organised gang system that was every bit as bad and good as the one that operated in Chicago," says Steven.

★★★★ NH

Killing Eve, season 4, BBC iPlayer

Eve continues her mission. (Image credit: BBC)

Villanelle taking up with the Church and curbing (well, trying to!) her murderous compulsions was a twist we didn’t see coming, and Jodie Comer is on tremendous form as the recovering assassin, who steps further out of her comfort zone and joins the congregation on a truly memorable camping trip… Meanwhile, Carolyn is also moving in surprising directions, which bring moral dilemmas, and Eve is treading on thin ice as she and colleague/lover Yusuf – their hilarious relationship is proving one of the highlights of this new run! – continue their quest to find Hélène as part of Eve’s obsessive bid to bring down The Twelve.

★★★★ CC

Life and Death at the Warehouse, 9pm, BBC3

Alys works under a Big Brother-style system. (Image credit: BBC)

This powerful fact-based drama about exactly what goes on in a warehouse distribution centre could change your shopping habits. Inspired by the experiences of real-life workers, it tells the story of pregnant Alys (Ackley Bridge’s Poppy Lee Friar), who works a gruelling 60-hour week. Things take a horrifying turn when she doesn’t meet the company’s rigid ‘pick rate’ and she’s pushed to the point of collapse.

★★★★★ HD

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Pieces of Her, season 1, Netflix

Toni Collette and Bella Heathcote as mother and daughter. (Image credit: Netflix)

Toni Collette stars in this thriller, set in a sleepy Georgia town where a young woman, Andy Oliver (Bella Heathcote), is celebrating her birthday with her mother Laura (Collette). After a gunman opens fire at a shopping-mall diner, Andy is shocked when Laura stops the shooter with some professional combat moves. When a video of the incident goes viral, Laura’s face is plastered all over the media, and secrets emerge about her past. As Andy flees the family home, can she piece together Laura’s real identity and stay one step ahead of some dangerous people who knew Laura in her former life?

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, 9pm, GREAT! movies

A painfully shy Jim Carrey and live-wire Kate Winslet meet and fall in love, but when she eventually tires of him she goes off to a clinic to have all memories of him erased... Charlie Kaufman won an Oscar for his brilliantly clever script that weaves a multi-layered plot of flashbacks and alternative realities. With both stars on wonderful form, this must-see treat lingers long in the mind.

Live Sport

Winter Paralympics , 6am, C4

, 6am, C4 Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur v Everton, 7pm (k-o 8pm), Sky Sports Main Event/Now

