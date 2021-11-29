TV Tonight: our highlights for Monday, Nov. 29

On TV tonight, join shepherdess Amanda Owen as she walks through the gorgeous Yorkshire Dales in Winter Walks on BBC4, artist Greyson Perry joins David O'Doherty for another Along for the Ride on C4 and drama Queens of Mystery returns to Acorn TV. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Winter Walks, 7.30pm, BBC4

The beautiful Yorkshire Dales. (Image credit: BBC)

After a successful debut late last year, this gem of a series returns with four more familiar faces putting their best foot forward to enjoy the pleasures of a quiet walk. They film themselves with only a hand-held 360-degree camera for company, and the gorgeous scenery of Yorkshire and Cumbria prompts some proper soul-searching. The first ambler is Our Yorkshire Farm’s Amanda Owen, who reveals what it’s like to be a shepherdess as she explores Wensleydale and Raydale. Don’t miss. Continues tomorrow.

★★★★ RF



Along for the Ride, 10pm, C4

Grayson Perry joins David. (Image credit: C4)

As Irish comedian and cyclist David O’Doherty continues his two-wheel adventures with celebrities, this week he’s joined by Grayson Perry. The Turner Prize-winning artist is a keen mountain biker, so tackling the hills of the Welsh Brecon Beacons doesn’t pose too much of a challenge. As the pair cycle through stunning scenery, Grayson chats about his childhood, his career and his transvestism while also exhibiting a surprising disdain for nature. A truly delightful programme which is also gorgeous to look at.

★★★★ JE

Queens of Mystery, Acorn TV

Sarah Woodward and Siobhan Redmond star. (Image credit: Acorn TV)

A welcome return for the whimsical murder mystery about a young detective aided and abetted by her three crime-novelist aunts (Julie Graham, Sarah Woodward and Siobhan Redmond). Florence Hall takes over from Olivia Vinall as DS Matilda Stone, and her first case centres on foul play at a local spa, where aunts Cat and Beth are guests. It’s an enjoyable whodunnit that, as ever, doesn’t take itself seriously.

★★★ IM

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

The Beatles: Get Back, Disney+

The Fab Four. (Image credit: Disney+)

An absolute must for Beatles fans, this three-part, six-hour documentary from The Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson is made up of unused footage from the 1970 documentary Let It Be, which captured the Fab Four as they wrote, rehearsed and recorded the album of the same name. While the original film conveyed this as a fractious experience, Jackson’s series showcases the fun the band – together with producer George Martin and guest keyboard player Billy Preston – were having as they raced to finish 14 tracks ahead of a TV special that never happened. Musos will enjoy hearing familiar songs as works in progress, as well as the jam sessions, jokes and famous rooftop performance.

Best film to watch on TV today

Sonic the Hedgehog, Netflix

This origins story sees Sonic (voiced by Ben Schwartz) coming to Earth to escape evil creatures on his home planet. He ends up in Montana, but gets into more trouble when his speedy antics knock out his town's power supply. Jim Carrey's nutty villain and Schwartz's peppy vocals make for an energetic and enjoyable slice of family-friendly fun.

Live Sport

EFL, Derby County v Queens Park Rangers, 7.30pm (k-o 7.45pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

