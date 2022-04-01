TV Tonight: our highlights for Saturday, April 2

On TV tonight, it's the final of ITV talent show Starstruck, Dylan and Paula fall out in Casualty on BBC One, Queens of Mystery continues of Channel 5, BBC Two dedicates its evening schedule to the music of Take That and Ant & Dec are up to more mischief, mayhem and madness as Saturday Night Takeaway continues on ITV. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

What's on TV tonight

Starstruck: The Final, 8.30pm, ITV

The Starstruck judges. (Image credit: ITV)

We’ve really enjoyed this new take on old favourite Stars in Their Eyes and the best soundalikes from the heats – including Freddie Mercury and Cher – will perform as their idols once more in tonight’s grand final. They’re Under Pressure and they can’t Turn Back Time now – but who will prove to the voting audience that they are Simply the Best and win that all-important £50,000 cash prize? With a special performance from host Olly Murs and judges Adam Lambert, Sheridan Smith, Beverley Knight and Jason Manford, this promises to be a star-studded night.

★★★★ VW

Casualty, 8.35pm, BBC One

Dylan’s on the wrong track. (Image credit: BBC)

Dylan isn’t known for displays of emotions, so his friendship with Paula is particularly endearing. And while steeped in tragedy, it’s also very funny, thanks to William Beck and Rosie Jones’ impeccable comic timing. Tonight, when Paula’s pressured into covering up for her alcoholic friend Ellen (Andrea Mason), Dylan jumps to the – wrong – conclusion that Paula’s back on the booze. He’s furious at the thought that she’d jeopardise regaining custody of her daughter. Meanwhile, Paula is devastated that he doesn’t trust her and heads to the pub… Elsewhere, Iain gets trapped in a grain silo, as Casualty’s sad and disturbing slavery story intensifies.

★★★★ ER

Queens of Mystery, 7.30pm, Channel 5

Aunts Beth and Jane investigate. (Image credit: Channel 5)

As Mattie (Olivia Vinall) and the police continue their murder investigation at the local recording studios, the body count rises – and Mattie’s aunts do some research of their own at Jane’s crime bookshop, Murder Ink. Will they turn up fresh evidence? Can anyone make sense of singer Electra Bliss’s last words? And, more importantly, are there other detectives who match their coat to their car (a vintage pale blue Morris Traveller in this case)?

★★★ JP

Take That at the BBC, 9.35pm, (times vary) BBC Two

Still want the original line-up back for good? Have a little patience, here’s the next best thing: an evening devoted to Gary, Robbie, Mark, Howard and Jason, beginning with new compilation Take That at the BBC, which features performances from their early days up to the more recent line-up as a trio of Gary, Mark and Howard. That’s followed by 2018 documentary Take That: We’ve Come a Long Way (10.35pm), which not only spotlights the band but also their loyal fans. Never forget!

★★★★ JP

Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway, 7pm, ITV

Expect more Saturday night mayhem. (Image credit: ITV)

Hosts Ant and Dec welcome Alan Partridge (Steve Coogan) as this week’s Star Guest Announcer. Stephen Mulhern has a few surprises up his sleeve for unsuspecting celebrities, another member of the studio audience has the chance to not just watch the ads but win them and George Ezra performs his new single Anyone For You in the fabulous End of the Show Show.

★★★★ JL

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Hacks, season 1, Prime Video

Jean Smart stars. (Image credit: Alamy)

If you like The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, you shouldn’t miss this new series starring Mare of Easttown’s Jean Smart as a Joan Rivers-style comedian, Deborah Vance. After the veteran stand-up finds her career on the slide when her Las Vegas residency comes under threat, her manager teams her with reluctant young comedy writer Ava (Hannah Einbinder) who’s just been cancelled after a tasteless tweet went viral. Originally on HBO Max in the US it’s already been renewed for a second season and won three Emmys, including outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for Jean Smart.

Best film to watch on TV today

Grease, 4.20pm, C4

Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta star in the 1978 classic. (Image credit: C4)

This 1978 musical might contain the oldest teenagers in town but it’s also a feel-good film that has endured longer than anyone expected. It’s a great vehicle for John Travolta’s talents, while Olivia Newton-John is left to look demure. Stockard Channing’s Rizzo is a highlight and she has many of the best lines, but the star of the film is the soundtrack, with songs that are both catchy and memorable. All in all, it’s hard to resist.

Live Sport

Premier League, Liverpool vs Watford , 11.30am (k-o 12.30pm), BT Sport 1

, 11.30am (k-o 12.30pm), BT Sport 1 Women's Six Nations, Wales vs Scotland , 4.30pm (k-o 4.45pm), BBC Two

, 4.30pm (k-o 4.45pm), BBC Two Premier League, Manchester United vs Leicester City, 5pm (k-o 5.30pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

Happy viewing!