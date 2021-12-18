TV Tonight: our highlights for Saturday, Dec. 18

On TV tonight, after weeks of fierce competition it's time for the much anticipated Strictly Come Dancing: The Final on BBC1, who will walk away with the glitter ball trophy? Also, Paul O'Grady welcomes a new set of guests for Saturday Night Christmas Line Up on ITV and find out how Tebay services are coping in A Lake District Farm Shop at Christmas on C4. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 The Final, 7pm, BBC1

Strictly star Rose. (Image credit: BBC)

What a great Strictly it’s been! We had the powerful pirate paso doble from John and Johannes, Dan and Nadiya’s fun lobster-jive, the smouldering Bodyguard-inspired American Smooth from AJ and Kai, and Rose and Giovanni’s spellbinding couple’s choice, where viewers were invited into Rose’s world.

Sadly, on Friday it was revealed that AJ was pulling out due to injury. So will John or Rose be joining the list of Strictly Come Dancing winners?

From what we have seen so far this promises to be one heck of a final. Miss it and miss out!

★★★★★

Paul O'Grady's Saturday Night Christmas Line Up, 9.30pm, ITV

Sunetra Sarker, Paddy McGuinness, Julian Clary and Joan Collins join Paul. (Image credit: ITV)

We loved this chat show/game show hybrid when it debuted earlier this year as Paul O’Grady got all sorts of insights out of his guests when they squabbled over what the public thought of them. This festive special is a real hoot as Paddy McGuinness, Joan Collins, Julian Clary and Sunetra Sarker offer up revelations as they try to work out who buys the best presents and who is most likely to pass out from too much mulled wine! But can they guess who Cliff Richard thinks has the most Christmas spirit?

★★★★

A Lake District Farm Shop at Christmas, 6pm, C4

The farm shop looks warm and cosy. (Image credit: C4)

Between Junction 38 and 39 on the M6, at the award-winning Tebay Services, Christmas is a particularly busy time of year. There aren’t just people trekking to family reunions making last-minute ‘oops’ purchases, but also customers who seek out the farm shop for its great produce. Butcher Dave Morland is particularly busy with centrepieces for the Christmas table. If only more services were like this!

★★★★

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

The Witcher, season 2, Netflix

Monster-hunter Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill). (Image credit: Netflix)

The epic fantasy show returns for a second series, picking up following the devastating Battle of Sodden. With monster-hunter Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) grieving the loss of Yennefer, he’s forced to take Princess Cirilla (Freya Allan) to his childhood home of Kaer Morhen to protect her from the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons striving for supremacy, as well as from her own strange powers of foresight. Look out for a cracking new guest cast, including Simon Callow and Silent Witness star Liz Carr as eccentric legal team Codringher and Fenn, who may be able to reveal something about Cirilla’s mysterious bloodline.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The Last Train to Christmas, 1.45pm & 8pm, Sky Cinema Premiere/NOW

Michael Sheen stars with Nathalie Emmanuel. (Image credit: Sky )

Michael Sheen is on blistering form in this fun, festive flick which sees him playing Tony Towers, a nightclub manager and local celebrity whose life goes awry when he boards the last train to Nottingham to travel to a family reunion. A trip to the buffet car transports the mullet-sporting, shiny-suited Tony from 1985 to 1995, where his life is in ruins – prompting a nostalgia-packed romp of time travel, dodgy fashions and laugh-out-loud hairstyles.

Live Sport

Premier League, Leeds United v Arsenal , 5pm (k-o 5.30pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

, 5pm (k-o 5.30pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW Cricket, The Ashes, Australia v England, 3.30am, BT Sport 1

Happy viewing!