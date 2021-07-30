TV Tonight: our highlights for Saturday, July 31
Casualty is just one of the gems on TV tonight.
On TV tonight, will everything go to plan for Fenisha and Ethan on their wedding day in Casualty on BBC1? It's the final episode of A Lake District Farm Shop on C4 and don't miss a celebration of the actor Patrick Swayze on Channel 5 with two of his most well-known films (Dirty Dancing and Road House) and a documentary about the star called The Demons & the Dance. Here's what you shouldn't miss on TV tonight.
What's on TV tonight
Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight...
Best TV shows on TV tonight
Casualty, 9.30pm, BBC1
It’s a beautiful day for Ethan and Fenisha’s wedding. The marquee is up, the guests are arriving, Iain’s cracking runaway bride jokes, and Jan’s on the cider. What could go wrong? Well… Fenisha’s running late, her taxi has cancelled and she needs a lift, fast. Enter the bride-to-be’s ex-fiancé, Matthew, offering to drive her to her wedding. Yes, the same Matthew she left at the altar, got back with, dumped for Ethan, and who is still in love with her… Elsewhere, Ollie gets a shock diagnosis, Lev kick-starts the rest of his life in truly tender scenes, and Jacob’s left holding Tina’s purse...
★★★★ ER
A Lake District Farm Shop, 8pm, C4
It says a lot about our viewing habits that Channel 5 regularly schedules Our Yorkshire Farm reruns on Saturday evenings, while tonight C4 begins a repeat of Matt Baker: Our Farm in the Dales before the final episode of A Lake District Farm Shop. The series about Tebay Services and its local producers has been a ratings hit, with its blend of Lakeland scenery, Cumbrian farm life and a behind-the-scenes look at Tebay itself. It also seems more important these days for people to know where their food comes from, and tonight the development team are looking into a Cumbrian-inspired cake made with locally produced marmalade.
★★★ JP
Dirty Dancing, The Demons & the Dance, Road House from 6.30pm, Channel 5
More than 30 years after its original release, this is still a juggernaut, picking up new fans every time it’s shown and – along with Die Hard and The Wizard of Oz – it’s apparently also one of the most re-watched films. Patrick Swayze stars as the dance instructor who teaches teenager Frances ‘Baby’ Houseman (Jennifer Grey) some steps and, more importantly, that ‘nobody puts Baby in the corner’… Road House, another Patrick Swayze film, is on at 10pm, while at 8.30pm there’s a new documentary about the actor, The Demons & the Dance.
★★★ JP
Best box set to watch on TV tonight
Clarkson's Farm, Amazon Prime Video
Jeremy Clarkson stays true to his acerbic, bolshie TV persona as this entertaining new eight part series tracks his progress getting to grips, (or not, as seems to be the case at first), with the 1,000-acre Cotswold farm where he lives. The opening episode sees him purchase a ludicrously huge Lamborghini tractor that he is clueless about operating, make a hash of ploughing some fields and get a severe telling-off from his new right hand man, young farmer Kaleb, who brings fun and youth to proceedings. Fans of Clarkson will enjoy it. Farmers will be rolling their eyes in despair!
★★★★ TL
Best film to watch on TV tonight
The Eagle Huntress, 10.50pm, BBC4
Set amid Mongolia’s stunning Altai Mountains, this award-winning documentary, narrated by Daisy Ridley, is a tale of ‘girl power’ from the unlikeliest of places. Its heroine is Aisholpan, a rosy-cheeked 13-year-old Kazakh girl who dreams of becoming the country’s first female hunter to work together with her own eagle. She’s utterly charming and the shots of her in action will take your breath away.
Live Sport
- Olympics 2020, from 6am, BBC1/BBC2/iPlayer/Red Button
- ITV Racing: Glorious Goodwood, 1.10pm, ITV
- British & Irish Lions Tour, South Africa v British & Irish Lions, 3.30pm (k-o 5pm) Sky Sports Main Event/NOW
