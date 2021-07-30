TV Tonight: our highlights for Saturday, July 31

On TV tonight, will everything go to plan for Fenisha and Ethan on their wedding day in Casualty on BBC1? It's the final episode of A Lake District Farm Shop on C4 and don't miss a celebration of the actor Patrick Swayze on Channel 5 with two of his most well-known films (Dirty Dancing and Road House) and a documentary about the star called The Demons & the Dance. Here's what you shouldn't miss on TV tonight.

Our hand selected recommendations for what's on TV tonight include three TV shows, a film, live sport and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set

Keep up to date with the latest soap spoiler storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis

For more information about what’s on TV tonight see our TV Guide Empty list

What's on TV tonight

Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight...

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Casualty, 9.30pm, BBC1

Will the bride make it to her big day on time? (Image credit: BBC)

It’s a beautiful day for Ethan and Fenisha’s wedding. The marquee is up, the guests are arriving, Iain’s cracking runaway bride jokes, and Jan’s on the cider. What could go wrong? Well… Fenisha’s running late, her taxi has cancelled and she needs a lift, fast. Enter the bride-to-be’s ex-fiancé, Matthew, offering to drive her to her wedding. Yes, the same Matthew she left at the altar, got back with, dumped for Ethan, and who is still in love with her… Elsewhere, Ollie gets a shock diagnosis, Lev kick-starts the rest of his life in truly tender scenes, and Jacob’s left holding Tina’s purse...

★★★★ ER

A Lake District Farm Shop, 8pm, C4

Tebay Chair Sarah Dunning whose parents founded the services in the 1970s. (Image credit: C4)

It says a lot about our viewing habits that Channel 5 regularly schedules Our Yorkshire Farm reruns on Saturday evenings, while tonight C4 begins a repeat of Matt Baker: Our Farm in the Dales before the final episode of A Lake District Farm Shop. The series about Tebay Services and its local producers has been a ratings hit, with its blend of Lakeland scenery, Cumbrian farm life and a behind-the-scenes look at Tebay itself. It also seems more important these days for people to know where their food comes from, and tonight the development team are looking into a Cumbrian-inspired cake made with locally produced marmalade.

★★★ JP

Dirty Dancing, The Demons & the Dance, Road House from 6.30pm, Channel 5

Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey star in the classic 1987 smash. (Image credit: Channel 5)

More than 30 years after its original release, this is still a juggernaut, picking up new fans every time it’s shown and – along with Die Hard and The Wizard of Oz – it’s apparently also one of the most re-watched films. Patrick Swayze stars as the dance instructor who teaches teenager Frances ‘Baby’ Houseman (Jennifer Grey) some steps and, more importantly, that ‘nobody puts Baby in the corner’… Road House, another Patrick Swayze film, is on at 10pm, while at 8.30pm there’s a new documentary about the actor, The Demons & the Dance.

★★★ JP

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Clarkson's Farm, Amazon Prime Video

Jeremy Clarkson has a lot to learn about farming! (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Jeremy Clarkson stays true to his acerbic, bolshie TV persona as this entertaining new eight part series tracks his progress getting to grips, (or not, as seems to be the case at first), with the 1,000-acre Cotswold farm where he lives. The opening episode sees him purchase a ludicrously huge Lamborghini tractor that he is clueless about operating, make a hash of ploughing some fields and get a severe telling-off from his new right hand man, young farmer Kaleb, who brings fun and youth to proceedings. Fans of Clarkson will enjoy it. Farmers will be rolling their eyes in despair!

★★★★ TL

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The Eagle Huntress, 10.50pm, BBC4

The 13-year-old Eagle Huntress with her golden eagle. (Image credit: BBC)

Set amid Mongolia’s stunning Altai Mountains, this award-winning documentary, narrated by Daisy Ridley, is a tale of ‘girl power’ from the unlikeliest of places. Its heroine is Aisholpan, a rosy-cheeked 13-year-old Kazakh girl who dreams of becoming the country’s first female hunter to work together with her own eagle. She’s utterly charming and the shots of her in action will take your breath away.

Live Sport

Olympics 2020 , from 6am, BBC1/BBC2/iPlayer/Red Button

, from 6am, BBC1/BBC2/iPlayer/Red Button ITV Racing: Glorious Goodwood , 1.10pm, ITV

, 1.10pm, ITV British & Irish Lions Tour, South Africa v British & Irish Lions, 3.30pm (k-o 5pm) Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…

Don't miss Casualty on TV tonight – will the bride and groom say I do?

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide.

Happy viewing!