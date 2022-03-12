TV Tonight: our highlights for Saturday, March 12

On TV tonight, the lighthearted whodunnit series Queens of Mystery arrives on Channel 5, Iain has quite a night of it in Casualty on BBC1 and check out some fantastic musical performances in The Radio 2 Piano Room on BBC2. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Queens of Mystery, 9.15pm, Channel 5

Julie Graham stars. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Previously on Acorn TV, this enjoyably quirky murder mystery follows Mattie Stone (Olivia Vinall) as she joins the police force in the village of Wildemarsh, where she grew up. She soon finds that one drawback of coming back home is that she’s aided and abetted by her meddling aunts (Siobhan Redmond, Sarah Woodward and Julie Graham). Each two-part story centres on one of the three aunts, starting with a case of foul play at a crime writers’ festival. A fun-filled whodunnit with four strong female leads.

★★★ IM

Casualty, 8.35pm, BBC1

Iain makes a river rescue. (Image credit: BBC)

Not content with risking his life just once, Iain (Michael Stevenson) goes for the double. He dives into a river to save a drowning man, Keidi (Florian Rafuna), who he discovers is a victim of slavery and vows to help. When a stranger turns up to threaten Keidi, Iain gives chase and is slashed with a knife! Afterwards, Iain promises to find Keidi’s sister, but he also swears to Chrissie that he won’t get involved. Elsewhere, Robyn regrets kissing someone…

★★★★ ER

The Radio 2 Piano Room, 6.45pm, BBC2

Fans of the Ken Bruce show on Radio 2 enjoyed a full month of fantastic live music during February in the Radio 2 piano room alongside the BBC Concert Orchestra. Now, two of those performers, Joy Crookes and Emeli Sandé, present the highlights from this musical treat including sets by Ed Sheeran, Jamie Cullum and Anne Marie. Expect great live music and some unexpected covers.

★★★★ JL

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Formula 1: Drive To Survive, season 4, Netflix

The Mercedes team get ready. (Image credit: Netflix)

Get ready for the start of the new F1 season (with the first race roaring into action on Sunday, March 20, 2022 in Bahrain) with more behind-the-scenes drama as this enthralling series returns for a dramatic fourth season. The fly-on-the-wall show, which delves into the ultra-competitive world of F1, will look back at the controversial 2021 title decider between Mercedes driver Sir Lewis Hamilton and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen as they duel over 22 races in a world-title battle that goes right up to the wire.

Best film to watch on TV today

Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood, 9pm, C4

Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio play best buddies. (Image credit: C4)

Quentin Tarantino’s rollicking love letter to a long-gone Hollywood has moments that shine, as well as those that misfire – not helped by his revisionist bit of history for the visceral finale. What it does have is wonderful roles for Leonardo DiCaprio as a fading star now forced to play the guest villain in TV Westerns and Brad Pitt as his laconic stunt double/best bud. It follows their adventures back in 1969, which gives Tarantino a chance to put together a scorching soundtrack. The writer/director also gets his mitts on the Manson Family and Sharon Tate, played well by Margot Robbie, although she is given too little to work with. It’s a long haul of a movie, but one with some splendid scenes along the way.

Live Sport

Six Nations Rugby, Italy v Scotland , 1.30pm (k-o 2.15pm), ITV

, 1.30pm (k-o 2.15pm), ITV Six Nations Rugby, England v Ireland , 4.15pm (k-o 4.45pm), ITV

, 4.15pm (k-o 4.45pm), ITV Premier League, Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur, 5pm (k-o 5.30pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

Happy viewing!