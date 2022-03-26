TV Tonight: our highlights for Saturday, March 26

On TV tonight, Matthew makes a startling accusation in Casualty on BBC One, charming detective series Queens of Mystery continues on Channel 5, BBC Two dedicates its schedules to the music of Elton John and C4 has a powerful documentary, Chernobyl: The New Evidence. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Casualty, 8.35pm, BBC One

Elinor Lawless stars as Stevie. (Image credit: BBC)

Stevie regrets reaching out to Matthew tonight when it results in her reputation being torn to shreds! Events unfold when Stevie confronts her ex with his (her words) "wee book of the dead" and he makes a heartbreaking admission. Moved, they kiss and he agrees to speak to Dylan about his PTSD. So, Stevie’s shocked when Dylan reveals Matthew’s accused her of sexual harassment and sends her home. Stevie being Stevie isn’t going quietly. Casualty’s exploration of untreated trauma manages to poignantly merge horror and hope, with touches of tenderness and humour, via the expert hands of Elinor Lawless and Osi Okerafor.

★★★★ ER

Queens of Mystery, 9.15pm, Channel 5

Cat finds herself raking over the past. (Image credit: Channel 5)

This is only the second murder case for DS Matilda Stone (Olivia Vinall) since returning to her childhood home of Wildemarsh – but it’s also the second in which one of her aunts is involved. Awks. Michelle Collins, Frances Barber and Con O’Neill are among the guest stars in this episode, which sees a band reunion turn sour when the singer is killed. But can Aunt Cat (Julie Graham), their former bass player, help find the murderer? This quirky crime drama, a bit like a cross between Midsomer Murders and US series Pushing Daisies, with a playful narration by Juliet Stevenson, is an entertaining addition to Saturday nights.

★★★ JP

Elton John Night, from 8.35pm, BBC Two

In honour of Sir Elton’s 75th birthday yesterday, BBC2 are dedicating an evening of programming to the legendary singer, beginning with Elton John at the BBC. The Making of Elton John: Madman Across the Water follows (9.35pm), which includes an interview with lyricist Bernie Taupin. Plus, there are two very different Elton performances: Live at Hyde Park (10.35pm), when he played to 50,000 fans, and a more intimate 2006 gig at LSO St Luke’s in London for BBC One Sessions (11.30pm).

★★★ MC

Chernobyl: The New Evidence, 7.30pm, C4

Marina, a former Pripyat resident. (Image credit: C4)

On 26 April 1986, Reactor 4 of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in the USSR exploded, releasing clouds of radioactive fallout into the atmosphere. With access to hundreds of declassified KGB documents, this two-part film reveals the steps the Soviet leadership were willing to take to keep a lid on the story and the bravery that saved the world from a disaster.

★★★ JML

Bridgerton, season 2, Netflix

Simone Ashley and Jonathan Bailey star. (Image credit: Netflix)

Many viewers were heartbroken when they learned Regé-Jean Page wouldn’t be returning to Bridgerton as the dishy Duke of Hastings, but Jonathan Bailey fills his shoes wonderfully as our new leading man. In this year’s second series he and co-star Simone Ashley take us on a real journey as Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma, a pair of star-crossed lovers whose paths are littered with family duty, forbidden desire and painful memory. Their tale makes for a heartfelt sequel that combines style with substance to produce what feels like a coming-of-age moment for this hit costume drama.

Avengers: Age of Ultron, 10.20pm, BBC One

Iron Man’s robot goes rogue. (Image credit: BBC )

This second outing for Marvel’s A-team sees the all-star superheroes dealing with a robot, created by Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man, that goes rogue. As the Avengers rush about the globe to save the day, the ensuing battles have all the CGI-boosted heft a $250million budget can buy, and while they impress, the film is at its best in its quieter moments between Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk and Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow.

Women's Six Nations Rugby Union, Scotland vs England , 11.30am (k-o noon), BBC Two

, 11.30am (k-o noon), BBC Two Women's Super League, Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur , 2pm (k-o 2.15pm), BBC One

, 2pm (k-o 2.15pm), BBC One Challenge Cup Rugby League, Leeds Rhinos vs Castleford Tigers , 4pm (k-o 4.30pm), BBC Two

, 4pm (k-o 4.30pm), BBC Two International Football, England vs Switzerland, 4.30pm (k-o 5.30pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

Don't miss Casualty on TV tonight – great performances from actors Elinor Lawless and Osi Okerafor make this a powerful episode.

