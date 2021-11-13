TV Tonight: our highlights for Saturday, Nov. 13

On TV tonight, comedian Michael McIntyre returns with a new series of The Wheel on BBC1, Strictly Come Dancing also continues on BBC1 and actor Sally Lindsay continues to shine in The Madame Blanc Mysteries on Channel 5. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Michael McIntyre's The Wheel, 8pm, BBC1

Michael McIntyre is back with the show that has it all: enthusiastic celebs, a big-money jackpot – and a giant spinning wheel. In the hot seats, hoping to help the public to win the cash by answering specialist questions are: Michael Ball on musicals, Lulu on the 1960s, Tom Allen on housekeeping, Raj Bisram on art, Joe Marler on rugby, Maisie Smith on EastEnders and Anita Rani on the countryside. However, a lot of the fun comes from our celebrities answering a question on a subject they know nothing about.

Strictly Come Dancing 2021, 6.40pm, BBC1

It might not be as big a milestone as Blackpool Week, but Strictly’s annual Remembrance Day tribute is just as much of a part of the show’s DNA – and always brings a tear to the eye. Tonight, the remaining couples compete once again to earn top billing on the scoreboard and those all-important public votes, and while they await the results in tomorrow’s show (7.20pm), we can be assured of a deeply moving tribute from the professional dancers to those whose lives were lost in previous conflicts.

The Madame Blanc Mysteries, 8pm, Channel 5

'I don’t think I’m cut out for this,' shudders Jean (Sally Lindsay) as she is confronted with her second corpse of the week – but there’s no denying her formidable sleuthing skills. A priceless artefact is taken from the church when cantankerous priest Father Donadieu is brutally stabbed with a crucifix, and as Jean was brushing up on her relics knowledge at the church just before the murder, she’s perfectly placed to help investigate…

The Shrink Next Door, season 1 (first three eps from Friday, Nov. 12, then weekly), Apple TV+

Based on a true story, this intriguing new series stars Will Ferrell as patient Marty Markowitz and Paul Rudd as his psychiatrist Dr Herschkopf. The usually larger-than-life Ferrell is charming as Marty, a gentle soul who suffers panic attacks, is bullied by his ex-girlfriend, and is sent to see a shrink by his concerned sister. Their first session is unconventional – they end up playing basketball – and there are a few warning signs, but Herschkopf does appear to get results. However, as the opening sequences of the first episode teases, their relationship is destined to take a dramatic turn. You’ll enjoy this even more if you don’t already know the remarkable details of this true-life case.

Mamma Mia! 4pm, ITV

The release of ABBA’s reunion album Voyage and their ‘ABBAtars’ tour next year has promped a whole a spate of documentaries to reappear in the schedules. Tonight BBC2 are repeating ABBA at the BBC, The Joy of ABBA and Agnetha: ABBA and After (from 8pm). While on ITV this afternoon (4pm), there’s another chance to catch the 2008 film Mamma Mia! with Meryl Streep singing and dancing like a woman possessed as those wonderfully infectious ABBA hits come thick and fast.

Women's Super League, Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal , 1.15pm (k-o 1.30pm), BBC1

, 1.15pm (k-o 1.30pm), BBC1 International Rugby Union, Ireland v New Zealand , 2.45pm (k-o 3.15pm), C4

, 2.45pm (k-o 3.15pm), C4 World Cup Qualifier, Wales v Belarus, 8pm (k-o 7.45pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

