TV Tonight: our highlights for Sunday, August 1

On TV tonight, the tension builds in thrilling drama Baptiste on BBC1, Jasper takes a tumble in Professor T on ITV and June struggles with her new-found freedom in The Handmaid's Tale on C4.

Baptiste Season 2, 9pm, BBC1

Tchéky Karyo as Julien Baptiste. (Image credit: BBC)

Well, the tension is ramping up very nicely indeed now, as the search for Emma Chambers’ missing sons moves into even darker new territory. Convinced that the video showing the execution of Emma’s eldest, Alex, is a fake, Baptiste and equally dogged Hungarian cop Zsofia uncover potential links to a controversial politician as well as a mysterious far-right figure known as Gomorrah. Meanwhile, 14 months on, the bid to get one-time terrorist Andras to infiltrate Gomorrah’s group again in the hope of finding Emma’s youngest, Will, steps up a gear. But brace yourself for an almost unbearably fraught final 10 minutes...

★★★★★ CC

Professor T, 9pm, ITV

Frances de la Tour as Adelaide Tempest. (Image credit: ITV)

The professor is driven to distraction by an invasion of his personal space tonight. When artist Adelaide (Frances de la Tour) turns up at his home, Jasper’s so infuriated he takes a tumble down the stairs! After a quick trip to A&E Jasper seeks refuge from his mum’s fussing at Christina’s headquarters – sporting an unfetching tracksuit he’s picked up from the hospital giftshop! The team are dealing with a nasty hostage situation, which Jasper upends when he accidentally answers a call from the kidnappers and then abruptly hangs up on them! Okay, he’s wearing sportswear, but just what is he playing at?

★★★★ ER

The Handmaid's Tale, 9pm, C4

Elisabeth Moss as June. (Image credit: C4)

Parts of tonight’s episode almost feel like an advertisement by the Canadian tourism board, as June claims asylum in Canada, and the series briefly drops its monochromatic filters of oppression to remind us that there is light, excitement and, most of all, colour saturation in the outside world. While June is now physically free, she’s still in a mental prison as she struggles to process her trauma from the years of abuse she endured in Gilead. Luke, Moira, Emily and Rita try to help her adjust, but it’s a meeting with Serena that gives June her first real chance for catharsis…

★★★★ SP

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Clarkson's Farm, Amazon Prime Video

Jeremy Clarkson has a lot to learn about farming! (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Jeremy Clarkson stays true to his acerbic, bolshie TV persona as this entertaining new eight part series tracks his progress getting to grips, (or not, as seems to be the case at first), with the 1,000-acre Cotswold farm where he lives. The opening episode sees him purchase a ludicrously huge Lamborghini tractor that he is clueless about operating, make a hash of ploughing some fields and get a severe telling-off from his new right hand man, young farmer Kaleb, who brings fun and youth to proceedings. Fans of Clarkson will enjoy it. Farmers will be rolling their eyes in despair!

★★★★ TL

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Book Club, 10pm, C4

Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, Mary Steenburgen bond over books. (Image credit: C4)

A romantic comedy following four lifelong friends (Jane Fonda, Diane Keaton, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen) who choose Fifty Shades of Grey for their book club selection – and the romantic repercussions that follow. It goes without saying that this is a terrific cast (Andy Garcia and Don Johnson also feature) and it’s down to the actors’ comic abilities that the film zips along at the pace that it does, but there’s still a nagging feeling that, given a sharper script and direction, this could have been so much better.

Live Sport

Olympics 2020 , from 6am, BBC1/BBC2/iPlayer/Red Button

, from 6am, BBC1/BBC2/iPlayer/Red Button Cricket: The Women's Hundred, Birmingham Phoenix v Trent Rockets , 10.30am, Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

, 10.30am, Sky Sports Main Event/NOW Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix , 2pm, Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

, 2pm, Sky Sports Main Event/NOW Cricket: The Hundred, Birmingham Phoenix v Trent Rockets, 4pm, Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

Don't miss Baptiste on TV tonight — a tense and thrilling episode.

