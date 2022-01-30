TV Tonight: our highlights for Sunday, Jan. 30

On TV tonight, there's a powerful episode of Call the Midwife on BBC1, have you recovered from last week's episode of Trigger Point yet? Well, buckle up as there's more action from Expo as the explosive drama continues on ITV, plus a new series of Celebrity Hunted kicks off on C4. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Call the Midwife, season 11, 8pm, BBC1

Helen George stars as Nurse Trixie. (Image credit: BBC)

Emotions run high in one of the most powerful episodes of the series so far when Trixie supports a paraplegic man and his family. Then her blossoming relationship with lovely Matthew has to be put on hold following upsetting news. As Shelagh’s maternal instinct comes out in force after little May has an accident, we’re loving the sweet bond that has developed between Phyllis and Lucille, and it’s also a joy to see Nancy and Sister Frances (Ella Bruccoleri) becoming firm pals as they team up to give a facts-of-life talk to girls at the local school – with surprising results.

★★★★★ CC



Trigger Point, 9pm, ITV

Wash struggles to move on from tragedy. (Image credit: ITV)

After the non-stop action of last week’s opening episode, Daniel Brierley’s tense drama takes a breather as Wash (Vicky McClure) struggles to come to terms with the deadly bombing on the Westhaven Estate. There’s an emotional moment as she bids Nut farewell, and former Army pal Karl (Warren Brown) seems desperate to provide her with a shoulder to cry on, but is he all he seems? Meanwhile, the discovery of a bomb factory strengthens Wash’s belief that someone is trying to make the attacks look like the work of Islamic fundamentalists.

★★★★ SMA

Celebrity Hunted, 9pm, C4

Chloe Veitch and The Vivienne join forces. (Image credit: C4)

Eight celebrities swap glitz for grit in the fugitive series for Stand Up to Cancer. Four celebrity pairs – actor Chizzy Akudolu and rapper Lisa Maffia, Olympian Iwan Thomas and Paralympian Richard Whitehead, Made in Chelsea stars Ollie and Gareth Locke, and drag queen The Vivienne and reality star Chloe Veitch – go on the run for 14 days. They hope to evade capture by the crack team of hunters, led by Assistant Chief Constable Lisa Theaker, Celebrity Hunted’s first female chief. With celeb pals helping them out, outrageous disguises and cunning plans up their sleeves, these stars won’t give up without a fight, so it’s promising to be a thrilling ride.

★★★★ NH

Hotel Portofino, season 1, BritBox

Natascha McElhone stars. (Image credit: ITV)

There are glorious Italian seascapes, plenty of 1920s glamour, as well as an English family embarking on a brave overseas adventure in BritBox’s new series, which bears some similarities to the sunny escapism of ITV’s The Durrells. The six-episode story centres around Bella Ainsworth (Natascha McElhone), who has moved from dreary post-war Britain to set up a hotel in the stunning town of Portofino with her dashing but dangerous aristocratic husband, Cecil, and their grown-up children, Alice and Lucian. But as well as family secrets, troublesome hotel guests, run-ins with the mafia and the rise of Mussolini’s fascists, at the heart of the story is a classic whodunit mystery. Anna Chancellor, Vigil’s Adam James and Oliver Dench (Dame Judi’s nephew) are also among the top-name cast.

In the Heat of the Night, 10pm, BBC2

Planted: Steiger and Poitier. (Image credit: BBC)

Big-city cop Sidney Poitier (who died on 6 January) comes up against a wall of prejudice when he tries to help bigoted, but canny police chief Rod Steiger solve a murder case in a small Southern town. This simple whodunnit is raised far above the norm, thanks to a racially charged sub-plot and powerful acting from the leads.

Live Sport

Premiership Rugby Union, Sale Sharks v Leicester Tigers , 2.30pm (k-o 3pm), ITV

, 2.30pm (k-o 3pm), ITV T20 Cricket, West Indies v England, 7.30pm, BT Sport 1

