TV Tonight: our highlights for Sunday, July 11

Euro 2020 Final, from 6.30pm, BBC1/ITV

We’ve seen wonderful goals, shocking upsets, and drama-filled matches, and tonight at Wembley the curtain comes down on a memorable tournament (k-o 8pm). And England are there, taking on Italy! Of course, fans will be hoping this is the night football does comes home, but whatever the result, here's to a final that provides a fitting end to a great competition.

Wimbledon, 1.05pm, BBC1

Sue Barker presents coverage of the men's singles final. (Image credit: BBC)

The men’s singles final at Wimbledon is one of the most anticipated sporting events of the year and many fans will hope for a five-set classic. The fast Wimbledon grass often favours the big servers, but we’ll have to see who makes it through. Sue Barker will be on court to interview the winner. Let’s hope it’s a final to savour.

The Handmaid's Tale, 9pm, C4

Janine and June head to Chicago. (Image credit: C4)

After last week’s daring (and deadly) escape, June and Janine are on the run and manage to find their way into a milk tanker which June hopes will take them towards Chicago, which has not yet surrendered to the Gilead regime. But the enforced confinement puts further strain on their relationship, leading Janine to vent about how frustrated she is by June’s behaviour, and when they finally get out, they don’t exactly experience the boundless freedom that June envisaged. Over in Canada, Rita is surprised to hear that Serena Joy wants to see her, and finds herself entrusted with a secret…

The Beast Must Die, season one, BritBox

Cush Jumbo and Jared Harris star. (Image credit: BritBox)

The Good Fight’s Cush Jumbo is very different in this taut thriller as a grief-stricken mother desperate to get revenge on the man (an excellent performance from The Terror’s Jared Harris) she believes killed her son in a hit-and-run accident on the Isle of Wight.

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, 8pm, Channel 5

Judi Dench and Celia Imrie star. (Image credit: Channel 5)

