TV Tonight: our highlights for Sunday, July 25

On TV tonight, there's an intriguing case for Professor T to solve on ITV, Sir David Attenborough narrates a beautiful documentary Dragon and Damsels on Sky Nature/NOW and over on More4 there's an ambitious project on The Great British Home Restoration. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Our hand selected recommendations for what's on TV tonight include three TV shows, a film, live sport and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set

Keep up to date with the latest soap spoiler storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis

For more information about what’s on TV tonight see our TV Guide

What's on TV tonight

Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight…

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Professor T, 9pm, ITV

Professor T is on the case when a librarian is murdered. (Image credit: ITV)

Professor T takes a novel approach to crime solving when mild-mannered librarian Nigel is poisoned at a drinks reception. The police are perplexed. Faced with the prospect of interviewing over 100 people from the event, they turn to Jasper. And when Nigel’s death is quickly followed by another, Christina invites him to join her team as a regular advisor. Needless to say, DI Paul Rabbit is not a happy bunny! Meanwhile, on the domestic front there’s a chill in the air as Jasper gets into Mrs Snare’s bad book when he expects her to buy him a new fridge on her birthday.

★★★★ ER

Dragons and Damsels, 8pm, Sky Nature/NOW

Sir David Attenborough reveals more about these fascinating creatures. (Image credit: Sky)

They may have brains the size of a pinhead and see raindrops as cannonballs, but dragonflies and damselflies have behaviour as complex as birds and mammals, as Sir David Attenborough reveals in this visually stunning documentary. The larvae are deadly predators, while adults can detect water quality from polarised light and the males have two sets of reproductive organs. Most fascinating of all, they’ve mastered the art of flight that we humans can only dream of. They’re so skilful in the air that engineers in Germany have spent years trying to build a robotic dragonfly that mimics a real dragonfly’s natural flight!

★★★★ HD

The Great British Home Restoration, 9pm, More4

Architect Charlie Luxton helps Sean and Debs restore their Grade II-listed church in Yorkshire. (Image credit: More4)

In a twist on the 'buy an old place and do it up' shows, Charlie Luxton presents this new series in which historic buildings – never originally designed to be lived in – are turned into dream homes. In this episode, newlyweds Sean and Debs have bought a Grade II-listed church in Yorkshire for £85,000. Bargain, you might think – but that's before you see the mountain of work needed just to make the structure safe…

★★★ JP

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Ted Lasso, seasons one and two, Apple TV+

Jason Sudeikis as football coach Ted Lasso. (Image credit: Apple TV+)

A surprise hit that won a Golden Globe for star and co-creator Jason Sudeikis, this warm-hearted comedy follows the titular American football coach, who is brought in to manage a Premier League club. In series one, Ted’s lack of experience, together with his optimistic outlook and homespun philosophy, did not win over players, fans or media, and AFC Richmond were relegated. As we rejoin, an on-pitch incident denies ‘the Greyhounds’ their first win of the season, and club owner Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) has a new love interest, played by Patrick Baladi.

★★★★ IM

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Amy, All 4

Singer Amy Winehouse died 10 years ago, and one of the best accounts of her life is still Asif Kapadia’s Oscar-winning documentary which, if you missed it on C4 the other week, is available on All 4 for a limited time. It is a heart-wrenching portrait of the north London singer who blazed into popular culture before being overwhelmed by drugs, depression and a struggle with the outrageous intrusion into her life by the paparazzi, dying at just 27. Kapadia is unafraid to highlight Amy’s complexities and inconsistencies, delivering a searing look into the dark heart of fame.

Live Sport

Olympics 2020 , from 6am, BBC1/BBC2/iPlayer/Red Button

, from 6am, BBC1/BBC2/iPlayer/Red Button Darts, World Matchplay Darts, 8.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…

Don't miss Professor T on TV tonight – a great drama with a fab cast.

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide.

Happy viewing!