TV Tonight: our highlights for Sunday, June 13

On TV tonight Stephen Graham and Sean Bean continue to impress in hard-hitting drama Time, it's the final of SAS: Who Dares Wins and there's hot tubs in treehouses in the final of Britain's Most Luxurious Hotels. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Our hand selected recommendations for what's on TV tonight include three TV shows, a film, live sport and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set

Keep up to date with the latest soap spoiler storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis

For more information about what’s on TV tonight see our TV Guide

What's on TV tonight

Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight...

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Time, 9pm, BBC1

Life doesn't get any easier for prison officer Eric. (Image credit: BBC)

The brutality of prison life is tough to watch in this profound drama, but Jimmy McGovern’s gift for storytelling and the tremendous performances remain spellbinding. Stephen Graham is on particularly blistering form when prison officer Eric learns that his son David is still not safe despite being moved to a different jail. But will he give in to the gang’s demands and protect his boy, or will he stick to his principles? Life’s not much rosier for jailbird Mark (Sean Bean), as he wants to write to the wife of the man he killed to ease his guilt, while the intimidation from other prisoners increases...

★★★★★ CC

SAS: Who Dares Wins, 9pm, C4

Who will be the last man or woman standing in the final episode? (Image credit: C4)

A black car delivers the mysterious Umpire and his team of interrogators to the remote island of Raasay as the brutal Resistance to Interrogation phase begins. It’s uncomfortable to watch, we can’t imagine how the recruits must feel, but a small group of seemingly invincible individuals somehow shoulder the relentless pressure and stress. There’s just one physical task left before the DS decide who has passed. The victory is certainly sweet and well deserved, but also a bit of a surprise. ‘How the hell are you still here?’ laughs Ant Middleton to a winning recruit.

★★★★ JL

Britain's Most Luxurious Hotels, 8pm, C4

The sumptuous surroundings of Chewton Glen Hotel in Hampshire. (Image credit: C4)

It's the last in the series of visits to some of the grandest places to take a staycation this year, and it's the turn of Chewton Glen in Hampshire to show us the secrets of how to keep discerning guests happy. Accommodation ranges from suites to treehouses (for those who want to get back to nature and have a hot tub), so there's something for everyone!

★★★★ LP

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

StartUp, seasons 1-3, Prime

Martin Freeman as troubled FBI Agent Phil. (Image credit: Prime)

Breeders star Martin Freeman shows, as he did in 2014's Fargo, that as well as comedy he can do edgy US drama complete with an authentic American accent. He plays an FBI agent with a dark side in this gritty tale of digital money laundering, first released in 2016.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Paddington 2, 5pm, BBC1 and BBC iPlayer

The bear from deepest darkest Peru has a new adventure in this delightful family film. (Image credit: BBC)

You can count on one hand (or paw) the number of sequels that better the original - and this is one of them. It’s a joyous experience, even though Paddington ends up in jail after being framed for a theft by a conniving actor (Hugh Grant – don’t miss song-and-dance number in the closing credits). Hugh Bonneville and Sally Hawkins return as Paddington’s adopted parents, in possibly the most charming rendition of London you’ll ever hope to see. A movie with a lovable, furry centre.

★★★★★ NP

Live sport

UEFA Euro 2020 England v Croatia , 1pm - 4.30pm (k-o 2pm), BBC1

, 1pm - 4.30pm (k-o 2pm), BBC1 UEFA Euro 2020 Austria v North Macedonia , 4.15pm - 7.10pm (k-o 5pm), ITV

, 4.15pm - 7.10pm (k-o 5pm), ITV UEFA Euro 2020 Netherlands v Ukraine, 7.10pm - 10.15pm (k-o 8pm), ITV

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…

Don't miss Time on TV tonight – a hard-hitting but brilliantly written and performed drama.

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide.

Happy viewing!