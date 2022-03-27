TV Tonight: our highlights for Sunday, March 27

On TV tonight, it's the final of Dancing on Ice on ITV, Dynasties II continues on BBC One, while comedian Romesh has an interesting new show, The Misinvestigations of Romesh Ranganathan, on BBC Two. As dramas The Ipcress File and Peaky Blinders continue on ITV and BBC One, catch a few rays of sunshine in Holidaying with Jane McDonald: The Caribbean on Channel 5 and finally, watch the world shrink in The Great Big Tiny Design Challenge with Sandi Toksvig on More4. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Dancing in Ice, 7pm, ITV

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby host the final. (Image credit: ITV)

After making way for live football last week, Dancing On Ice returns tonight for its 2022 final – and with that extra week of rehearsal time, we’re expecting nothing short of perfection. Former Strictly pro Brendan Cole, dancer Regan Gascoigne and former Pussycat Doll Kimberly Wyatt each perform an all-new showcase dance and reprise their favourite routine of the series, after which one couple will be eliminated and take third place, while the top two get the ultimate honour of performing their take on Torvill & Dean’s gold-medal winning Boléro. It’s too close to call – who will be the 2022 champion?

★★★★ SP

Dynasties II, 8pm, BBC One

Matriarch Angelina protects her young. (Image credit: BBC)

A family of elephants in Kenya are the focus of this week’s spellbinding episode, as they band together to help raise gorgeous twin calves, Alana and Atlas. Your nails will be bitten to the quick as courageous mother Angelina goes all out to keep her young safe when they get stuck in a swamp and even have to stampede away from a group of testosterone-fuelled bull elephants. The most heart-stopping sequence sees drought hit the region and small, starving Atlas barely able to move...

★★★★★ CC

The Misinvestigations of Romesh Ranganathan, 9pm, (times vary) BBC Two

Julia and Romesh investigate untimely deaths. (Image credit: BBC)

The title may be similar to his travel show, but this new series sees Romesh Ranganathan turn his hand to something completely out of his comfort zone – criminal investigations! In this first episode, alongside criminal psychologist

Dr Julia Shaw (so at least someone knows what they are doing), Romesh investigates the death of iconic guitarist Jimi Hendrix, who was found dead in his London flat in 1970, aged just 27. Did he really die of a drug overdose or was foul play to blame? Romesh may not be qualified, but fans of the comedian will enjoy seeing him embrace his inner Miss Marple.

★★★ JL

Holidaying with Jane McDonald: The Caribbean, 9pm, Channel 5

Jane relaxes in Barbados. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Over four episodes, Jane McDonald explores the islands of St Lucia, Grenada and Antigua and brings buckets of her trademark warmth (and the occasional song) to her adventures. Her first stop is Barbados, where she throws herself into snorkelling in Carlisle Bay and later gets thoroughly drenched attempting paddleboard yoga on the gentle waves. She also samples the island’s local nightlife and the tempting wares of rum distillery St Nicholas Abbey, to show us all what we’re missing!

★★★★ TL

The Great Big Tiny Design Challenge with Sandi Toksvig, 9pm, More4

Sandi with judges Dr Willard Wigan and Laura Jackson. (Image credit: More4)

Welcome to the teeny tiny world of miniatures where size is everything. Sandi Toksvig hosts as 10 amateur crafters dream big but build small as they compete to fill a dolls house with fiddly fixtures and fittings. The first challenge is to make a mini bust of themselves before they are split into two teams to recreate a Regency-inspired dining room, including a five-course mini meal, diminutive draped curtains and an itsy-bitsy ice-sculpture. Judges, micro sculptor Dr Willard Wigan and interior designer Laura Jackson choose a winning room and send one mini maker home. A niche subject, but the level of skill is enormous.

★★★ JL

The Ipcress File, 9pm, ITV

International jetsetters Jean and Harry. (Image credit: ITV)

Dalby and his intrepid team of spies certainly get about a lot, don’t they?! After their action-packed jaunt to Beirut, Harry and Jean now head to a Pacific island to watch the Americans test a neutron bomb and also try to uncover a fresh lead as to Dawson’s whereabouts, because Dalby now suspects that the US, and not the Russians, kidnapped the scientist. When Harry gets wind of some murky shenanigans taking place at the US military base, he gets caught up in a sticky situation…

★★★★ CC

Peaky Blinders, season 6, 9pm, BBC One

Tommy is on a dangerous path. (Image credit: BBC)

Last week finished on a bombshell of for Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) after a visit to the doctor (played by one of our favourite young stars, Aneurin Barnard). The news only serves to stiffen the gangster’s resolve in this penultimate episode and he takes a course of action that will change everything. Meanwhile, his enemies, of which there are now quite a large number, look on as their plans begin to fall into place.

★★★★ SMA

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Bridgerton, season 2, Netflix

Simone Ashley and Jonathan Bailey star. (Image credit: Netflix)

Many viewers were heartbroken when they learned Regé-Jean Page wouldn’t be returning to Bridgerton as the dishy Duke of Hastings, but Jonathan Bailey fills his shoes wonderfully as our new leading man. In this year’s second series he and co-star Simone Ashley take us on a real journey as Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma, a pair of star-crossed lovers whose paths are littered with family duty, forbidden desire and painful memory. Their tale makes for a heartfelt sequel that combines style with substance to produce what feels like a coming-of-age moment for this hit costume drama.

Best film to watch on TV today

La La Land, 11.05pm, BBC One

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone star. (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

The winner of six Oscars, writer-director Damien Chazelle’s joyous follow-up to his sizzling drama Whiplash is a dazzling homage to the golden age of Hollywood musicals. The movie explores the bittersweet love story of two LA hopefuls who fleetingly encounter each other in a traffic jam: Emma Stone’s aspiring actress and Ryan Gosling’s purist jazz pianist.



Live Sport

Challenge Cup Rugby League, Barrow Raiders vs Huddersfield Giants , 4pm (k-o 4.30pm), BBC Two

, 4pm (k-o 4.30pm), BBC Two Formula 1, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, 5pm (start time 6pm), Sky Sports Main Event/Now

