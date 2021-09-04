TV Tonight: our highlights for Sunday, September 5

On TV tonight, tense drama Vigil continues on BBC1, the joyous Gone Fishing sees Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse at Burghley House on BBC2 and it's the final episode of Vera on ITV. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Our hand selected recommendations for what's on TV tonight include three TV shows, a film, live sport and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set

Keep up to date with the latest soap spoiler storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis

For more information about what’s on TV tonight see our TV Guide

What's on TV tonight

Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight...

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Vigil, 9pm, BBC1

DCI Amy Silva (Suranne Jones) continues to investigate the death of Craig Burke. (Image credit: BBC)

It’s fair to say there was a lot going on in last week’s double-bill. Tonight’s episode gives everyone a bit of a breather, while quietly developing some interesting plots for the weeks to come. On board HMS Vigil, DCI Amy Silva (Suranne Jones) begins unpacking everything she’s learned about the death of Craig Burke, yet can’t shake the feeling the crew aren’t being honest with her. Meanwhile, on dry land, DS Kirsten Longacre (Rose Leslie) really starts to ruffle the feathers of some powerful people as she digs into the death of Burke’s girlfriend, Jade Antoniak...

★★★★ SMA

Gone Fishing, 8pm, BBC2

Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse at Burghley House. (Image credit: BBC)

Paul and Bob go all posh tonight, as they visit a stunning stately home in Cambridgeshire. With the sun shining over Burghley House, the boys have been granted special access to fish for bream on the grounds. It’s a rare honour, but Bob only has eyes for tench, dismissing bream as the ‘sweaty papadums of the lake’ – no wonder he struggles to catch any! The pair also get suited and booted for a posh birthday meal for Paul, and enjoy a decadent picnic, but of course the highlight is when they’re sitting by their rods, just mulling over life with their gentle humour.

★★★★★ EB

Vera, 8pm, ITV

The series comes to an end tonight as a body is found in a remote location. (Image credit: ITV)

When the body of a woman in her fifties is found in the depths of Northumberland National Park, Vera finds herself scouring some very remote locations for clues. Look out for a host of well-known faces, including Mark Benton, who plays a suspiciously evasive and gruff park ranger, while former Emmerdale star Sian Reese-Williams plays a close friend of the victim. Louis Emerick, known as ‘Mick from Brookside’ to a whole generation, stars as the victim’s estranged husband, Jack.

★★★★ TL

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Money Heist, season 5, Netflix

How will things end for Tokyo (Ursula Corbero) and co? (Image credit: Netflix)

This immaculate Spanish crime drama has been one of the most heart-stopping thrillers of recent years (not to mention one of Netflix’s biggest hits worldwide). Now, sadly, it’s drawing to a close with the first five of 10 swansong episodes (the rest will air in December). Former detective-turned-gangster Lisbon is now holed up with the rest of the crew in the Bank of Spain as they try to work out how to get the stolen gold out with the army drawing ever nearer... Meanwhile, things aren’t looking good for the heist’s mastermind, The Professor, as sacked cop Sierra has finally tracked him down. But will he play ball?

★★★★ CC

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Serendipity, 7.10pm, GREAT! Movies

Kate Beckinsale stars as Sara. (Image credit: GREAT! Movies)

A charming romcom from British director Peter Chelsom. Jonathan (John Cusack) and Sara (Kate Beckinsale) meet while Christmas shopping in New York but as they’re both attached, they let fate decide whether they’ll meet again. She puts her details in a book which she gives to a second-hand shop, he writes his on a five-dollar bill and spends it. In this pre-social media age (it’s 2001), will they ever find each other again?

Live Sport

Paralympics Games Tokyo 2020, from 6am, (Closing Ceremony begins at 11.30am) C4

from 6am, (Closing Ceremony begins at 11.30am) C4 International Football, World Cup Qualifiers, England v Andorra, 4.30pm (k-o 5pm), ITV

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…

Don't miss Vigil on TV tonight – the plot thickens as Amy and Kirsten start to piece together what happened.

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide.

Happy viewing!