TV tonight: our highlights for Thursday, 24 June

On TV tonight there's Diana, a touching film on ITV about the Princess of Wales, to mark what would have been her 60th birthday, Dick and Angel Strawbridge solve more DIY dilemmas in C4's Escape to the Chateau: Make Do and Mend and Martin Clunes is back on ITV with My Travels and Other Animals. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Diana, 9pm, ITV

Prince Charles and Princess Diana relax onboard the royal yacht Britannia. (Image credit: ITV)

To mark what would have been Princess Diana's 60th birthday next week, this profile looks at her life, and includes previously unheard testimony from those closest to her. Diana’s effect on the public’s perception of, and relationship with, the royals has been huge, and particularly relevant right now. As well as the dramatic changes in her public persona, as she evolved from shy nursery assistant into a global icon, this film promises to take a look at the private face of Diana, too.

★★★ IM

Escape to the Chateau: Make Do and Mend, 9pm, C4

The Strawbridge family outside their restored French chateau. (Image credit: C4)

If anyone can inspire us to tackle our DIY dilemmas it's Dick and Angel Strawbridge, who are taking a breather from renovating their own French chateau to bring us a second series of this spin-off. Encouraging us to spruce up our homes using what we have to hand, the duo come up with a genius plan to turn mum Jo's treasure trove of old photos into a wallpaper pattern, while helping couple Kate and Erik bring a rickety sash window back to life.

★★★★ RF

My Travels and Other Animals, 8pm, ITV

Martin Clunes in the Malibu Hills with Laddie, the son of Lassie and his owner Bob Weatherwax. (Image credit: ITV)

Doc Martin star Martin Clunes is back on his travels (kind of, the next five episodes are from the 2019 series but didn’t air at the time), beginning in the Malibu Hills where he meets the family of doggie megastar Lassie. Next, he hops across to the Arabian Desert to meet Ali Al Ameri, who trains Arabian horses for TV. In Thailand he discovers a songbird singing contest, and in the Czech Republic he meets a logging superstar and his heavy horses. Finally, he learns more about The Horseboy Method, a gentle way of helping autistic children. Furry and fascinating!

★★★ JL

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

I May Destroy You, season one, BBC iPlayer

Michaela Coel in the award-winning series. (Image credit: Various Artists Ltd)

This drama about sexual consent, created and written by its star Michaela Coel, was a big winner at this month's BAFTAs, picking up awards for Mini-series and Leading Actress for Coel – and deservedly so. It is a raw, thought-provoking drama, but also funny and thrilling.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Triple 9, 11.20pm-1.35am, Film4

Buoyed by a big-name cast, this gritty heist thriller is a typical tale of dirty cops and double crosses. Chiwetel Ejiofor leads a crew of bank robbers made up of corrupt Atlanta cops and former special-forces soldiers, and Kate Winslet is a Russian-Israeli mob boss coercing them into a near-impossible heist. Gal Gadot, Casey Affleck, Anthony Mackie and Woody Harrelson also star.

★★★★ NP

Live sport

T20 Cricket England v Sri Lanka, 6pm-10pm, BBC2

Soaps on TV tonight

Emmerdale , 7pm and 8pm, ITV

, 7pm and 8pm, ITV EastEnders , 7.40pm and 8.05pm, BBC1

, 7.40pm and 8.05pm, BBC1 Hollyoaks, 6.30pm, C4

