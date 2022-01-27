TV Tonight: our highlights for Thursday, Jan. 27

On TV tonight, Martin Clunes reaches the end of his travels in Islands of the Pacific on ITV, seven leading artists paint seven survivors of the Holocaust in Survivors: Portraits of the Holocaust on BBC2 and sharp prison drama Screw continues in C4. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Martin Clunes: Islands of the Pacific, 9pm, ITV

Martin ends his travels on the Galápagos archipelago. (Image credit: ITV)

The Doc Martin actor rounds off his Pacific islands tour with a trip to the stunning Galápagos archipelago, famous for its unique animal and plant species. Sniffer dogs play a crucial role on the islands – they’re the first line of defence at every harbour and airport against any foreign plants or creatures that could cause untold damage to the area. As Martin discovers, even the humble blackberry, brought over in 1968, had a devastating effect, destroying acres of native trees. Meanwhile, Martin also helps to rescue some shark pups and measures shells of tortoise hatchlings. Gentle January viewing…

★★★ HD

Survivors: Portraits of the Holocaust, 9pm, BBC2

Clara Drummond works on a portrait of Manfred Goldberg. (Image credit: BBC)

Today is International Holocaust Remembrance Day, honouring those who died during the Holocaust and also marking the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp in 1945. This programme follows a project in which Prince Charles commissions portraits of Holocaust survivors (to go on display at Buckingham Palace), and we hear their remarkable stories. At 11.15pm (not NI), The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas tells the tale of the son of a concentration camp commandant.

★★★★ JP

Screw, 9pm, C4

Jamie-Lee O'Donnell and Nina Sosanya star. (Image credit: C4)

If you haven’t been watching this six-part prison drama, there is still time to catch up – it’s worth it, as it’s well-written, with a deftly handled combination of topical storylines and some very funny one-liners. There’s also a great cast headed by Nina Sosanya, who plays newly appointed wing custodial manager Leigh. In tonight’s fourth episode, Leigh introduces a controversial drugs-and-weapons amnesty ,which alienates her from the rest of her staff.

★★★★ JP

Ozark, season 4, Netflix

Jason Bateman and Laura Linney star. (Image credit: Netflix)

At the end of the third season of Netflix’s acclaimed money-laundering drama, we left Marty and Wendy Byrde (Jason Bateman and Laura Linney) in a very tight spot as drug cartel boss Omar Navarro (Felix Solis) informed them they would be working much more closely together from now on. Now, in the thrilling final season - split into two parts of seven episodes each, with the final seven to be released later this year - the big question is: can the Byrdes engineer their way out of their life of crime? Or is karma about to catch up with them in a big way?

Old Boys, 9pm, Film4

Set in a ridiculously hidebound 1980s public school, this fresh and funny take on Cyrano de Bergerac finds an awkward teenage boy (Alex Lawther) helping the school's dim sporting hero (Jonah Hauer-King) woo the new French teacher's intimidatingly cool daughter (Pauline Etienne) – even though he's in love with her himself. Charming and silly in equal measure, the film boasts appealing leads and some bizarre satirical humour.



Women's Super League, Arsenal v Brighton & Hove Albion, 7pm (k-o 7.30pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

