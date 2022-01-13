TV Tonight: our highlights for Thursday, January 13

On TV tonight, Martin Clunes embarks on an epic journey across the Pacific Ocean in Martin Clunes: Islands of the Pacific on ITV, The Apprentice continues on BBC1 and fall in love with more cuddly canines in The Dog House on C4. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Martin Clunes: Islands of the Pacific, 9pm, ITV

Islander Jeremy with Martin on the Marquesas islands. (Image credit: ITV)

Martin Clunes has certainly cornered the market when it comes to exploring the world’s islands, and his latest jaunt takes him on a 10,000-mile trip across the world’s largest ocean. He begins this series by swimming with sharks, visiting the atoll where Mutiny on the Bounty was filmed and training wild horses in the surf on the Marquesas Islands. We can’t help feeling jealous as Martin laps up the sunshine, but we don’t envy his trip to a precarious rock on Hiva Oa, which was once seen as a gateway to the afterlife. Eek!

★★★★ SMA

The Apprentice, 9pm, BBC1

Lord Sugar wants the candidates to brush up their skills! (Image credit: BBC)

Think you’ve seen it all on this series? Well, brace yourself. Tonight, Lord Sugar opens up proceedings in the form of the tooth fairy! Candidates are asked to create a new electric toothbrush for children with an accompanying app and pitch their products to two major buyers. And it soon becomes clear that some of them have a gap in their knowledge when it comes to appealing to children. In the boardroom – you know the drill – everyone fights tooth and nail to keep their place and one entrepreneur is extracted. Switch over to BBC2 to see You’re Fired with Tom Allen at 10pm.

★★★★ ER

The Dog House, 8pm, C4

Shane finds an owner in a unique way. (Image credit: C4)

This joyful show celebrates more dogs finding their forever homes as the team at Wood Green, The Animals Charity, pick the perfect pooches for wannabe owners. As Megan falls instantly in love with Patch, a brainy Border collie, Lisa is also smitten by her match, gentle giant Shane, an American bulldog cross. But proving opposites also attract is former athlete David, who wants an adventurous dog to take to the beach, but who leaves with Pebbles, an overweight Lhasa apso who prefers the sofa to surfing.

★★★★ JL

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Around the World in 80 Days, BBC iPlayer

Phileas Fogg with Passepartout and Abigail Fix. (Image credit: BBC)

Jules Verne’s classic novel has been adapted for the screen many times over the decades, yet this spectacular eight-part series will bring the story to a new generation of viewers. The action still takes place in 1872, yet David Tennant’s Phileas Fogg is more flawed and thoughtful than many of his predecessors, while tenacious journalist Abigail Fix (Leonie Benesch) is another refreshing addition to a tale that has something for all the family. The series began on Boxing Day with a double bill but now all eight episodes are available on iPlayer, for anyone who missed this gem over the frantic festive period. The cast is outstanding and the action slick and addictive as Fix, Fogg and his valet Passepartout (Ibrahim Koma) set off on their epic and thrilling journey.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Singin' in the Rain, BBC iPlayer

One of the great movies about movies, especially the transition from silent cinema to the talkies, this musical holds up well thanks to cracking tunes and boisterous performances. Everyone knows star and co-director Gene Kelly splashing away through the title song, although perhaps few realise he had a fever at the time. Such perfectionism paid off, as this box-office smash was an instant classic and has remained so ever since.

Live Sport

Snooker, The Masters , 1pm & 7pm, BBC2

, 1pm & 7pm, BBC2 EFL, Liverpool v Arsenal , 7pm (k-o 7.45pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

, 7pm (k-o 7.45pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW Cricket, The Ashes, 1.30am, BT Sport 1

Soaps on TV tonight

