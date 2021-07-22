TV Tonight: our highlights for Thursday, July 22

On TV tonight get ready for a giggle with Rob & Romesh vs Team GB on Sky One/NOW, it's the final of Diana's Decades on ITV and Alex Polizzi is on fine form in the final episode of The Hotel Inspector on Channel 5. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Rob & Romesh vs Team GB, 9pm, Sky One/NOW

Watch out below! Comedian Romesh Ranganathan tries gymnastics. (Image credit: Sky)

If you enjoy events such as Wimbledon, the Euros and the Olympics but are left feeling, well, a bit like the proverbial couch potato in comparison, take heart from the sight of Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan in their rather snug-fitting sporting gear. After trying out Olympic sports of weightlifting and hockey last week, in tonight's episode they're giving gymnastics, athletics and clay pigeon shooting a go.

★★★ JP

Diana's Decades, 9pm, ITV

Princess Diana arriving at the Serpentine Gallery in 1994. (Image credit: ITV)

This episode opens with footage of the charity auction of Princess Diana's dresses in June 1997, which is a convenient way to have a quick montage of her 'greatest hits' up to then. 'Her clothes were symbolic of the life she'd led,' says designer Bruce Oldfield, 'and they were being left behind.' But as we know, Diana's new life was cut short only two months later. This final part of the series looks at her impact in the 1990s, and that optimistic decade's backdrop of hope and rejuvenation, which had begun with the fall of the Berlin Wall.

★★★ JP

The Hotel Inspector, 9pm, Channel 5

Alex Polizzi with B&B owners Neil and Reece. (Image credit: Channel 5)

For the last inspect of the series Alex is at Spanhoe Lodge in Northamptonshire, an eight-bed B&B run by Reece and Neil. Committed and passionate about their business the couple are perplexed why occupancy rates are falling so fast. But never one to mince her words Alex is quick to diagnose the issue. ‘What this place is missing is heart,’ she announces about the bland décor and underwhelming menu. But can the pair inject a bit of personality into their business and survive the challenges brought by COVID?

★★★★ JL

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Young Royals, season one, Netflix

Edvin Ryding stars as Prince Wilhelm. (Image credit: Netflix)

In this involving Swedish drama, the fictional Prince Wilhelm (Edvin Ryding) is enrolled into a prestigious boarding school following a scandal. But the teen's wish to lead a normal life is soon derailed and he faces having to choose between love and duty.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Passengers, 9pm, Film4

Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence in Passengers. (Image credit: Film4)

Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence share a likeable chemistry in this glossy sci-fi adventure. On a 120-year voyage to a distant planet, an asteroid strike sets in motion a series of events that sees their colonists woken from cryogenic suspension – 90 years too soon. En route, the pair navigate passages of existential drama, moments of comedy, courtesy of Michael Sheen's blandly perky robot bartender, and episodes of Gravity-style peril.

Live Sport

Cricket: The Hundred Oval Invincibles v Manchester Originals, 6pm, BBC2/SkySports Main Event/NOW

Soaps on TV tonight

EastEnders , 7.35pm, BBC1

, 7.35pm, BBC1 Emmerdale , 7pm & 8pm, ITV

, 7pm & 8pm, ITV Hollyoaks, 6.30pm, C4

