TV Tonight: our highlights for Thursday, March, 31

Gordon Ramsay's Future Food Stars, 9pm, BBC One

Gordon sets the first challenge for the contenders. (Image credit: BBC)

You’d never catch Lord Sugar donning a wetsuit (thankfully!) and jumping into the Atlantic Ocean from a helicopter to greet his candidates. But Gordon Ramsay wants to show 12 budding food-and-drink entrepreneurs that he means business, as he makes a dramatic entrance in Newquay, Cornwall, to launch this entertaining Apprentice-esque hunt for a new talent worthy of the chef’s £150,000 investment. The contenders’ first task sees them divided into three teams to set up food shacks on the beach, but tempers soon flare – and not just Gordon’s! Who will be packing up their bucket and spade and heading home?

Extraordinary Escapes with Sandi Toksvig, season 2, 9pm, C4

Sandi and Jenny are in the Wye Valley. (Image credit: C4)

When comedian Jenny Eclair is happy, it turns out she likes to clap her hands together, and on this relaxing trip away with her host Sandi Toksvig, she hardly ever stops giving something – whether it’s a house or a view – a well-deserved round of applause. Jenny and Sandi are in Wales and the Border Counties, starting in the wonderful Wye Valley at a stunning house on a hill. There’s also a bit of messing about on the river, foraging for cocktail ingredients and plenty of chuckling, chatting and unwinding in a trio of terrific locations.

Joanna Lumley's Great Cities of the World, 9pm, ITV

Joanna joins a biker gang in Berlin. (Image credit: ITV)

Joanna first visited Berlin in 1966 during her modelling days when the Berlin Wall still divided the city. Even though more than 55 years have passed, Joanna still embraces everything this vibrant city has on offer with enviable energy and curiosity. She joins a female biker gang, throws a few horseshoes with some cowboys and digs out a pair of towering high heels to join in with the thriving nightlife scene. But she also remembers the city’s traumatic past as she meets a Jewish survivor of the Holocaust and is reminded how important it is to never ever forget.

How to Sleep Well with Michael Mosley, 9pm, BBC Two

Michael looks at the science of sleep. (Image credit: BBC )

We don’t really need to be told that poor sleep can adversely affect our health as more and more studies show how it impacts everything from mood to the way in which we age. But the uncertainty of the past two years has seen problems with insomnia increase – so what can we do about it? Michael Mosley, an occasional insomniac himself, looks at the latest research on the link between sleep and physical and mental health and finds out how we can all learn to sleep better.

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Bridgerton, season 2, Netflix

Simone Ashley and Jonathan Bailey star. (Image credit: Netflix)

Many viewers were heartbroken when they learned Regé-Jean Page wouldn’t be returning to Bridgerton as the dishy Duke of Hastings, but Jonathan Bailey fills his shoes wonderfully as our new leading man. In this year’s second series he and co-star Simone Ashley take us on a real journey as Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma, a pair of star-crossed lovers whose paths are littered with family duty, forbidden desire and painful memory. Their tale makes for a heartfelt sequel that combines style with substance to produce what feels like a coming-of-age moment for this hit costume drama.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Tolkien, 9pm, Film4

Nicholas Hoult stars as the young Tolkien. (Image credit: Film4)

This handsome, rewarding biopic about JRR Tolkien, the epic fantasy writer of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, concentrates on his early years, especially his time at school and Oxford University. But it is World War One that also shapes the young Tolkien (Nicholas Hoult), as he witnesses the bloodbath that was the Battle of the Somme, ending up with trench fever. A moving tale bolstered by a fine cast.

Live Sport

Betfred Super League, Wigan Warriors vs Hull FC, 7.30pm (k-o 8pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

