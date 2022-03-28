Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars — release date, what it's about and everything you need to know

Gordon Ramsay is looking for the next big talent in the food and drink industry in his new show Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars.

Coming soon to BBC One, the eight-part series sees the star of Gordon, Gino and Fred, set a series of challenges to 12 budding entrepreneurs as they compete to win a £150,000 investment from the formidable chef.

Here’s everything you need to know about Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars...

The series begins on BBC One on Thursday, March 31 at 9pm and will also be available on BBC iPlayer. A US version is in the works.

Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food stars – what is it about?

The show sees a dozen people with up-and-coming food and drink businesses try to prove their mettle as Gordon, who is also working on Next Level Chef in the US, puts them through their paces in a range of weekly tasks. Each week a contender will be eliminated and only one will win £150,000 of the chef’s money to help kickstart their business.

“It's a food and drink business show with some great products, great characters and a lot of challenges. Fingers crossed it will rub Alan Sugar’s feathers up the wrong way!” laughs Gordon.

“No, I’m a big fan of The Apprentice and that business sense. This is a chance to look at the food and drink business in the UK, knowing the difficulties everyone's experienced and how hard it is to break through in that market.

"It’s about bringing magic to the industry and looking at burgeoning ideas. Around 15 years ago, this show would have been impossible, but now, we’re in an amazing position to rival fellow countries with some amazing food and drink.”

The 12 contenders get ready to impress in Gordon Ramsay's Future Food Stars. (Image credit: (C) Studio Ramsay - Photographer: Colin Hutton)

The contenders are running or setting up a range of businesses – chef Amit from Worcestershire has created bottled Indian sauces from family recipes, PR graduate Asher from Rhondda Valley runs a jam, chutney and marmalade business, health coach Bola has developed several low-calorie apple cider vinegar seltzers and ex-navy chef Jamie has a mussel bar.

Meanwhile, Jen from Castleford has set up a business making a range of low-sugar bottled cocktails. Leah from London produces free-from brownies for consumers with dietary restrictions and Matthew, also from London, is establishing a zero-waste restaurant.

Also look out for Michelle from Perthshire, who sells a variety of Scottish steamed puddings known as clootie dumplings, Steph from Manchester who has created soft drinks inspired by her time stationed with the navy in Japan, Valentina, from London who is launching vegan cake mixes and a cafe, Victoria from London who has developed award-winning plantain and vegan snacks and Italian Vincenzo who has set up his own artisan smoked salmon brand after working for a salmon producer.

“We had some incredible sauces and a very clever sour sugar-free drink that was great for kids. There are some really cool ideas. I think £150,000 is just the start. I don't mind investing more with the right idea and the right person. And I'd love to invest in more of the businesses,” says Gordon, whose daughter Tilly was on last year's Strictly Come Dancing.

“The excitement for me is putting the money into their character too because they’re the face of the brand. Sadly, they're not all going to make it but those that do, the sky's the limit.”

What challenges are they set?

The first task sees them divided into three teams as they set up food shacks on the beach in Newquay, Cornwall. Meanwhile in later episodes they carry out a variety of other tasks in parts of the country that all have a special meaning for Gordon.

“We work with mountain rescuers up in the Lake District. We go to Daylesford where they develop a really cool to-go kid's meal. And I wasn't judging that, we had a bunch of six-year-olds. And that was extraordinary. If you thought I spat food out, wait and see what they did!" laughs Gordon. "We also went to the Cheddar Gorge and they did a cheese taste, but we had thunderstorms and bats!"

Gordon Ramsay puts the contenders to the test in the first task. (Image credit: (C) Studio Ramsay )

What is Gordon looking for?

Each of the tasks is designed to see what the contenders are made of and whether they are worthy of Gordon’s investment.

“It’s about stress testing them and getting into that business mind. Can we scale up this business? Do you understand profit and loss? You could be one of the most talented chefs in the world, but if you can't run a business, you become a busy idiot,” says Gordon.

“The pandemic’s been difficult for these businesses, you've got this creative idea, but no one has tested it yet, because the country was brought to a halt. I try to highlight their weaknesses to create something more tangible. Because from a food stall to a prolific restaurant group, business is tough. I wanted to make sure that they understood that the journey’s tempestuous.”

Is there a trailer?

Yes, the exciting teaser sees Gordon reveal that he is going to push the contenders to their absolute limits. He jumps out of a helicopter into the sea to greet them, as well as sharpening knives while blindfolded. He also spits out some of the food he tastes and, of course, plenty of expletives escape his mouth too! Meanwhile, the candidates are shown getting tetchy under pressure and even bursting into tears...