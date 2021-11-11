TV Tonight: our highlights for Thursday, Nov. 11

On TV tonight, there's a tasty selection of shows to enjoy as two of our favourite TV cooks start new shows on BBC2, first it's Mary Berry: Love to Cook followed by Nadiya's Fast Flavours and on Channel 5 the brilliant Bertie Carvel continues in crime drama Dalgliesh. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

What's on TV tonight

Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight...

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Mary Berry: Love to Cook, 8pm, BBC2

Mary and her sunshine vegetable cake. (Image credit: BBC)

Dame Mary Berry can always be relied upon to warm up a chilly evening with her recipes and this lovely new show, which sees her swap ideas with fellow cookery lovers, will have you racing to the kitchen to get cracking! In an episode all about home-grown produce, Mary meets a mum whose Staffordshire garden is full of fruit, veg and herbs, while in Wales, she chats to a veteran allotment owner. Back home, Mary shows us how to rustle up treats including chicken casserole and a glorious ‘sunshine’ vegetable cake.

★★★★ CC

Dalgliesh, 9pm, Channel 5

Dalgliesh looks into the death of an old friend. (Image credit: Channel 5)

In the second of the self-contained dramas based on PD James’ stories, DCI Adam Dalgliesh heads to Dorset to visit his old friend Father Michael after receiving a letter from him asking for help. But when he arrives at the remote religious community where Michael was chaplain, he finds he died shortly after writing the letter – and another resident has apparently committed suicide. With the help of a local police sergeant, Adam does a bit of digging into the backgrounds of those involved and it’s not long before there’s a third death. Bertie Carvel is excellent as the contemplative, ‘less is more’ detective and this is a worthy successor to All Creatures Great and Small in Channel 5’s Thursday-night drama slot. Concludes tomorrow.

★★★★ JP

Nadiya's Fast Flavours, 8.30pm, BBC2

Nadiya’s recipes include a special macaroni cheese. (Image credit: BBC)

Prepare for a rumbling tum and visual overload as Nadiya Hussain brings us a new series designed to put the va-va-voom into mealtimes. Her gorgeous kitchen is worthy of a show of its own, a riot of colours that complement the decadent dishes she rattles out – such as macaroni cheese in tonight’s ‘comfort food’ opener (with a fun flavour-bomb of evaporated milk and cheesy crisp puffs). There’s also beef vindaloo with a flavour hit of fennel, a twist on French toast using custard powder and a drool-worthy blueberry ice cream cake. Yum TV!

★★★★ RF

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Showtrial, season 1, BBC iPlayer

Tracy Ifeachor and Celine Buckens as Cleo and Talitha. (Image credit: BBC)

If you’ve missed this thrilling legal drama that’s currently showing on Sunday nights on BBC1 (and that's brought to us by the same people who made Line of Duty), then catch the whole five episodes on BBC iPlayer now. The drama follows the investigation into the disappearance of a Bristol student and the arrest and trial of a fellow student, Talitha Campbell, charged with conspiring to murder her. Celine Buckens impresses as the latter, a troubled posh girl whose behaviour threatens to alienate the duty solicitor, Cleo Roberts (Tracy Ifeachor), assigned to defend her. A fascinating look at how attitudes towards class and gender can impact the legal process.

Best film to watch on TV today

GI Blues, 3.55pm, Talking Pictures TV

Elvis Presley stars. (Image credit: Talking Pictures TV)

Hot from his military service in Germany, here’s Elvis Presley easing his way back onto Civvie Street and into the 1960s by playing… a soldier on military service in Germany. It’s a loose-limbed affair, with Elvis playing the guitar-playing Tulsa, a hothead who makes a bet with a friend that he can win the heart of the icy but gorgeous dancer Lili (Juliet Prowse). There are no prizes for guessing how it all works out but then the plots in most Elvis movies only exist as a bridge between the songs. And here those include Blue Suede Shoes and Wooden Heart (a duet with a puppet!) so who’s complaining?

Live Sport

ICC Men's T20 World Cup , 1.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

, 1.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event/NOW PGA Tour Golf, 6pm, Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

6pm, Sky Sports Main Event/NOW World Cup Qualifier, Republic of Ireland v Portugal, 7.30pm (k-o 7.45pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

Soaps on TV tonight

