TV Tonight: our highlights for Thursday, Oct. 28

On TV tonight, Si and Dave are in beautiful Northumberland with lots of delicious food in The Hairy Bikers Go North on BBC2, a new comedy drama kicks off on BritBox called One Night and on Sky Max Mark Strong returns for a second series of Temple. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

The Hairy Bikers Go North, 7pm, BBC2

Kings of the castle! Si and Dave at Bamburgh Castle. (Image credit: BBC)

It feels like a homecoming for Si King tonight as he returns to Northumberland, the destination of his childhood holidays and many happy memories. After tasting some of the region’s best seafood at The Fish Shack in Amble, they visit a potato farm near Wooler on the hunt for the perfect chip. They also tuck in to oysters straight from the sea at Lindisfarne and cook up a carpetbagger steak, which looks a lot more delicious than it sounds. This leg ends with Si treating Dave to the ultimate fish and chips at one of his favourite eateries, The Potted Lobster in Bamburgh.

★★★★ JL

One Night, Britbox

Elizabeth and Jonas meet on a blind date. (Image credit: Britbox)

Despite Cilla Black’s noble efforts, everyone knows that blind dates are not a lorra lorra fun. So it’s no surprise that Elizabeth (MyAnna Buring) feels anxious when she meets up with Jonas (Gísli Örn Garðarsson) at a bar, after a friend plays Cupid. Elizabeth immediately confesses she prefers being on her own, while Jonas states he’s decided to be completely honest about everything. Taking place across 10 episodes, they embark on an exhilarating night out involving encounters with his girlfriend (!) and Elizabeth’s nasty ex, nightswimming and soul-baring. Will this tale of love, longing and letting go lead to romance… and the need to buy a hat?

★★★★ ER



Temple, season 2, 9pm Sky Max/NOW

Mark Strong is back as the rogue medic. (Image credit: Sky)

Hollywood star Mark Strong will be donning his scrubs to play Daniel Milton once again as this darkly comic drama returns following a cliffhanger ending to 2019’s first series. The rogue surgeon was stunned when Beth, his terminally ill wife, finally woke from her coma in that thrilling climax and now we’re heading back underground to his illicit clinic to find out what happened next. Suffice to say, Beth’s recovery is just the beginning of the story and Daniel soon finds himself battling to hold his life together, as a menacing crime boss, played by Rhys Ifans, looms in the background.

★★★★ SMA

Squid Game, season 1, Netflix

Jung-jae Lee as lead character Seong Gi-hun. (Image credit: netflix)

Currently the most watched show on Netflix in the UK and US, this South Korean drama is causing quite a global storm. The nine-part series is based on a group of 456 people in dire need of money. They take part in a game show in a secret location and have to compete against each other playing traditional Korean children’s games to win a huge cash prize – 45.6 billion Korean Won or about £28 million in sterling. But the contest turns out to be a brutal and deadly game of survival in this gripping, addictive and very violent thriller.

Don't Look Now, 9pm, BBC4

Julie Christie stars as grieving mother Laura. (Image credit: BBC)

Based on a Daphne du Maurier short story, Nic Roeg’s 1973 movie stars Donald Sutherland and Julie Christie as John and Laura, a couple grieving for their young daughter. They travel to Venice, partly as an escape and partly for work (John is restoring a church there), where Laura is confronted by two old women, one of whom claims to be psychic and says she can feel their child’s presence... The film then takes us through the dark alleys of a Venice in winter, bleak and morbid, with a shocking and surprising conclusion.

Don't miss The Hairy Bikers Go North on TV tonight – the bikers are back in their beloved Northumberland with some fantastic food producers and grub to share.

