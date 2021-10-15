'One Night' — cast, release date, and everything you need to know about the new BritBox UK comedy-drama

One Night lands exclusively on Britbox UK in October 2021.

Starring MyAnna Buring (Downton Abbey, The Witcher) and Gísli Örn Garðarsson (Beowulf: Return to the Shieldlands) One Night follows 27-year-old waitress, Elizabeth, and 35-year-old carpenter, Jonas, as they embark on a blind date in Oslo that turns into a tumultuous, emotional, soul-baring evening.

The ten-part series is presented as a date in real-time, following the couple from 8pm until 1am, as they consider their past, present and futures.

A recent Britbox UK press release explains: “Step by step, as they get to know each other, so do we… In the midst of this weird, awkward and moving journey through the night, we the audience look deep into both of the characters’ hearts and hopes, and we feel with them the longingness to be loved.”

One Night will be available exclusively on BritBox UK from 28th October.

Additional information about 'One Night'

One Night is written and directed by Lilyhammer’s Øystein Karlsen.

En natt, the 2018 Norwegian version of One Night, stars MyAnna Buring as Elizabeth with Anders Baasmo Christiansen as love-interest Jonas.

'One Night' trailer

A trailer for the English version of One Night is currently unavailable - but coming soon!

Check here for the trailer to En natt.

'One Night' star MyAnna Buring

'One Night' stars Swedish actor MyAnna Buring. (Image credit: Alamy)

Swedish-born MyAnna Buring, 42, has an impressive on-screen career. MyAnna’s TV & film highlights include Casualty, The Descent, Doctor Whom Inspector George Gently, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1, White Heat, The Poison Tree, Downton Abbey, Banished, Prey, Dag, Ripper Street, The Witcher, and The Salisbury Poisonings.

Other TV shows coming to BritBox UK in October 2021

Upstart Crow Season 3 and Christmas Special (2018). David Mitchell and Gemma Whelan star in this comedy about William Shakespeare.

Bergerac Seasons 3 - 9 (1983-1991). Celebrating the 40th anniversary of the iconic show BritBox completes the full boxset of the iconic crime drama starring John Nettles, Terence Alexander and Sean Arnold.

Deceit Season 1 (2021). Starring Niamh Algar and based on the true story of a controversial honeytrap at the heart of the 1992 police investigation into the murder of a young mother in London.

Inside the Mind of Freddie Mercury (2021). Documentary about the celebrated Queen frontman with contributions from psychiatrist Dr Bob Johnson and people close to the star.



Accused Seasons 1 - 2 (2010 - 2012). Jimmy McGovern’s award-winning courtroom drama starring Naomie Harris, Christopher Eccleston and Sean Bean.

Hunted S1 - 3 (2015-2018). Game show that tasks 14 contestants with going off grid for up to 28 days while evading professional hunters.

Us (2020). Comedy drama starring Tom Hollander as a husband blindsided by his wife’s announcement that she’s leaving him. With Saskia Reeves.

Apparitions Season 1 (2008). Martin Shaw stars as a priest drawn into the terrifying world of exorcisms.

Intruder Season 1 (2021). Elaine Cassidy and Tom Meetan star as a couple whose lives are devastated when two teenagers break into their home.

Clique Season 1 - 2 (2017 - 2018). Unsettling thriller starring Synnove Karlsen, Aisling Franciosi, and Rachel Hurd-Wood as university students drawn into an elite and sinister underground society.

Ghosts Season 2 (2020). More ghostly adventures from the residents of Button House. Ben Willbond and Lolly Adefope star.

Public Enemies Season 1 (2012). After serving a murder sentence Eddie tries to adjust to life outside with the help of his probation officer, Paula. Stars Anna Friel and Daniel Mays.



