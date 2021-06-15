TV Tonight: our highlights for Tuesday, June 15

On TV tonight it's the final episode of Hospital, there's more trouble for Kian in Holby, and classic desserts get a makeover in Bake Off: The Professionals. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Hospital, 9pm, BBC2

Consultant plastic surgeon David Wallace in Hospital. (Image credit: BBC)

This has been a remarkable series, highlighting life on the frontline of the NHS at an unprecedented time. The final episode joins plastic surgeon David Wallace as he operates on Anna, who suffered a horrific injury at work. Her road to recovery was paused due to COVID-19, but she’s finally getting the crucial facial surgery she needs. Elsewhere, Colin is coming to terms with the devastating effect COVID has had on his body. Like the NHS itself, his recovery process will be slow and require support and determination.

Holby City, 8.20pm, BBC1

Kian’s in turmoil again in Holby City. (Image credit: BBC)

We can’t believe we’re actually writing this: as TV Times went to press, the BBC announced that Holby City is being axed after 23 years. The medical drama, due to end next spring, has given us great storylines and fantastic characters – Ric Griffin, Jac Naylor, Elliot Hope and, of course, Henrik Hanssen. It will certainly be missed. This week, another of our favourites, Kian Madani, is stunned when two stab victims are brought to the hospital, causing him to spiral out of control. Gripping from start to finish, this is Holby at its best.

Bake Off: The Professionals, 8pm, C4

Who’ll get their just desserts this week? (Image credit: C4)

Get ready for more desserts that look too good to eat as six new teams try to impress judges Benoit and Cherish. In the first challenge, the teams have to produce two miniature classics: the lemon meringue pie and tiramisu. Then, for their Showpiece, they must transform the humble fruit crumble into a towering edible sculpture. It’s a tense watch when the bakers take their creations to the judging table…

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

StartUp, seasons one to three, Amazon Prime Video

Martin Freeman as troubled FBI Agent Phil. (Image credit: Prime)

Breeders star Martin Freeman shows, as he did in 2014's Fargo, that as well as comedy he can do edgy US drama complete with an authentic American accent. He plays an FBI agent with a dark side in this gritty tale of digital money laundering, first released in 2016.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Let Me In, 10.45pm, Horror Channel

Chloë Grace Moretz plays a mysterious child. (Image credit: Icon Film Distribution)

Hollywood remakes of successful foreign films don’t always work, but this version of the Swedish movie Let the Right One In is excellent. Kodi Smit-McPhee is a lonely, bullied 12-year-old boy who develops a relationship with his new neighbour, Chloë Grace Moretz. She looks about his age and equally alone, appearing only at night and seemingly impervious to the cold. As Kodi quickly learns, though, Chloë’s not like him at all… A beautiful horror tale that’s ultimately a tragic love story.

UEFA Euro 2020 Hungary v Portugal 4pm (k-o 5pm), ITV

4pm (k-o 5pm), ITV UEFA Euro 2020 France v Germany 7.10pm (k-o 8pm), ITV

EastEnders, 7.35pm, ITV

7.35pm, ITV Hollyoaks, 6.30pm, C4

Don't miss Hospital on TV tonight – a final look at the amazing work done by the NHS.

