TV tonight: our highlights for Wednesday, 30 June

Extraordinary Twins, 9pm, ITV

Mum Aida Sandoval in California with separated six-year-old old twins Eva and Erika. (Image credit: ITV)

This two-parter centres on the dilemma faced by the parents of conjoined twins over whether to agree to the risky surgery to separate them. In Idaho, Nick and Chelsea Torres are unsure what to do about three-year-old Callie and Carter. To help them make a decision, they talk to 20-year-old twins Carmen and Lupita, who are still conjoined, and meet the parents of separated twins Erika and Eva. There’s also a look at the pioneering work of two medics in this field. A fascinating insight into the lives of these families. Continues tomorrow.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow, 8pm, Sky One/NOW

Sara is abducted by aliens in the season six premiere. (Image credit: Sky)

There’s no shortage of comic-book superhero series on TV right now, but Legends Of Tomorrow stands head and shoulders above the rest thanks to its anarchic sense of humour, superb cast, and its willingness to crash a time-travelling spaceship into the fourth wall. After celebrating their latest victory with a night out in 1970s London, the Legends wake up to find out that their leader, Sara Lance, is missing. She’s been abducted by aliens and is in for a big surprise when she discovers the identity

of one of her captors…

Back to Jail, 10pm, C4

A prisoner arrives at HMP Winchester. (Image credit: C4)

The latest in the Crime and Punishment strand, which follows various sectors within Hampshire Police and the criminal justice system. It tells the story of three of the region’s most prolific repeat offenders, who are all trying to make sure that their most recent stint in prison is definitely their last. But with drug and alcohol abuse a major factor in their lives, and the police and probation officers who are assigned

to help them severely overwhelmed and under-resourced, will they ever

be able to escape a life of crime? A difficult watch.

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Professor T, BritBox

Ben Miller as Jasper Tempest in crime drama Professor T. (Image credit: ITV)

Ben Miller stars as Jasper Tempest, a brilliant, quirky University of Cambridge criminology lecturer with OCD who is recruited as a police consultant by equally talented DI Lisa Donckers (Bridgerton's Emma Naomi). They make a fine investigative duo in a very watchable crime drama. In the opening episode, Jasper helps the police when a woman is attacked on campus.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The Guest, 10.55pm GREAT! Movies

Dan Stevens stars as David in this tense thriller. (Image credit: GREAT! Movies)

Dan Stevens (Matthew Crawley in Downton Abbey) is mesmerising as a cold-blooded killer in this tense, explosively exciting and darkly comic thriller. He arrives on the doorstep of a grieving New Mexico family and initially seems to be the perfect guest, but it's not long before the body count is rising…

