TV Tonight: our highlights for Wednesday, Feb. 9

Mega Mansion Hunters, 10pm, C4

Estate agent Tyron. (Image credit: C4)

Enter the ruthless world of luxury UK real estate in a new Selling Sunset-meets-TOWIE series that follows agents as they fight for sales. Heading the team at Tyron Ash Real Estate is larger-than-life Tyron himself, who has turned his life around after serving time for dealing cocaine, and demands big things from his staff. With commission-only pay, competition between agents is cut-throat. An ongoing battle between rival agents Sophie and Alex causes serious ructions, while glam new agent Erin ruffles feathers.

Paul O'Grady: For the Love of Dogs, 8pm, ITV

Paul with bulldog Donald. (Image credit: ITV)

With his little legs, stocky body and adorable but problematic folds of facial fur, bulldog Donald is a complete heartbreaker. But the poor portly pooch has a long list of health problems that need sorting before he can leave for his forever home. Paul also meets a chihuahua-pug cross that is sadly brought back to Battersea after the death of his owner, and finally, he takes on the job of teaching a pair of unloved boxers how to be sociable again after they were abandoned and left living as strays.

You Are What You Eat, 8pm, Channel 5

Can the team help picky eater Dawn? (Image credit: Channel 5)

The final episode of the series focuses on two very different and extreme cases. While farmer Ryan, 29, is overeating, Dawn, 56, isn’t eating enough. Childhood trauma means she associates food with bad memories and has a very restricted diet, hardly ever eating a full meal and sustaining herself on cups of sweet tea and chocolate raisins. Dr Amir Khan, whose patience and positive advice has been key throughout the series, makes sure there’s a fresh new start for both contributors with impressive results for body and mind.

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

The Teacher, episodes 1-4, My5

Samuel Bottomley as Kyle and Sheridan Smith as teacher Jenna. (Image credit: Channel 5)

English teacher Jenna Garvey (Sheridan Smith) is popular with staff and pupils alike, but outside of work her life is going off the rails – and after one particularly drunken night out, she’s horrified to be arrested for sleeping with one of her 15-year-old pupils, Kyle (Ackley Bridge’s Samuel Bottomley). As she desperately tries to piece together her memories of that night, Jenna has to face her own demons and ask herself: is she capable of such a despicable act? Thanks to a sharp script and top-notch performances, this four-parter – also starring former Strictly champ Kelvin Fletcher – will keep you guessing.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Booksmart, 10pm, BBC3

Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever star. (Image credit: BBC)

About to leave high school for Ivy League college, best friends Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever suddenly realise that the people who were having a raucous time while they were busy studying are also going to the best colleges. The two girls had foregone fun for no apparent reason. So, in one night, they decide to make up for lost time in the funniest, sharpest, most tender comedy for years. The acting is excellent and the script positively crackles in actor Olivia Wilde’s debut directing gig. She most definitely hits the sweet spot.

Live Sport

Winter Olympics 2022 , from 6am, BBC2 & BBC1

, from 6am, BBC2 & BBC1 Premier League, Aston Villa v Leeds United, 7pm (k-o 8pm), BT Sport 1

Soaps on TV tonight

