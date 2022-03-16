TV Tonight: our highlights for Wednesday, March 16

On TV tonight, comedy Kate & Koji returns to ITV, there's a special This Is My House for Red Nose Day on BBC1, Council House Swap continues on Channel 5, needle-sharp paramedic comedy Bloods returns to Sky Comedy and Your Body Uncovered with Kate Garraway continues on BBC2. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Kate & Koji, 9pm, ITV

Kate isn't impressed by Councillor Bone. (Image credit: ITV)

A large helping of chuckles is the order of the day, as seaside cafe owner Kate (Brenda Blethyn) and asylum-seeker doctor Koji (Okorie Chukwu) return with a tasty new series. Kate goes through a varied menu of emotions when she discovers mortal enemy Councillor Bone (Barbara Flynn) is presenting her with an award. Naturally, this causes a ‘brew-ha-ha’. If you like your comedy filled with old-fashioned flavour, wrapped in modern touches and served up by a national treasure and tea-riffic ensemble, tuck in!

★★★★ ER

This Is My House for Red Nose Day, 8pm, BBC1

Robert, Claire, Deborah and Ricky play along for charity. (Image credit: BBC)

When this Through the Keyhole-style game show launched last year, it became one of our not-so-guilty pleasures, so we’re thrilled it’s back for a special in aid of Comic Relief. As the doors open on a gorgeous four-bedroom home, expect plenty of shameless fibbing as former boxer Ricky Hatton, Dragons’ Den’s Deborah Meaden, Steps’ Claire Richards and barrister Robert Rinder all allege they are the owner. Can panellists Chris Eubank, Harry Hill, Nina Wadia and Claudia Winkleman work out whose pants are on fire?!

★★★★ CC



Council House Swap, 9pm, Channel 5

The MacBains have their work cut out to move. (Image credit: Channel 5)

If you thought online dating was stressful, welcome to the cut-throat world of council house swapping! In this series we meet Beth from Mitcham, Surrey, who wants to swap her council house for one in a more rural location. There’s also the MacBain family who want more space than their two-bedroom home in Worthing, West Sussex, can offer them and their two grown-up daughters. But to make their dream moves they must use home-swapping websites and persuade other council tenants to exchange with them. And they must arrange the whole process themselves. ‘I feel out of my comfort zone,’ says Beth. ‘This is a life changer.’

★★★★ NH

Bloods, 10pm, Sky Comedy/NOW

Maleek and Wendy get held up. (Image credit: Sky)

Tough-talking Maleek (Samson Kayo) and chirpy divorcee Wendy (Jane Horrocks) are back in the second series of Sky’s needle-sharp paramedic comedy. Maleek is counting the hours until his holiday, but his getaway plans are threatened when he and Wendy are held hostage during a call-out at a chicken shop. Back at the depot, team leader Jo (Lucy Punch) is unimpressed when counsellor George (Katherine Kelly) is sent to improve the gang’s mental health…

★★★★ SP

Your Body Uncovered with Kate Garraway, 8pm, BBC2

Kate Garraway helps more people to heal. (Image credit: BBC)

It’s a powerful experience coming face to face with a giant image of the area of your body that’s causing you pain, worry and stress. Like writing down a problem to see it in black and white, being able to view the diseased or damaged area, walk around it and almost touch it transforms it from an unseen enemy lurking inside to a manageable issue. Tonight, singer Judith tackles the thyroid nodules that are affecting her voice and, most worryingly, her sleeping and breathing. Then, it’s Melina, who is desperate to stop the agonising pain caused by gallstones.

★★★★ JL

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Formula 1: Drive to Survive, season 4, Netflix

The Mercedes drivers get ready to race. (Image credit: Netflix)

Get ready for the start of the new F1 season (with the first race roaring into action on Sunday, March 20, 2022 in Bahrain) with more behind-the-scenes drama as this enthralling series returns for a dramatic fourth season. The fly-on-the-wall show, which delves into the ultra-competitive world of F1, will look back at the controversial 2021 title decider between Mercedes driver Sir Lewis Hamilton and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen as they duel over 22 races in a world-title battle that goes right up to the wire.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Nightmare Alley, Disney+

Cate Blanchett and Bradley Cooper star. (Image credit: Disney+)

Having left behind a body and a burning house, Bradley Cooper takes refuge at Willem Dafoe’s carnival, falls for an electric Rooney Mara and develops a flair for fraudulent mind-reading. This brings him fatefully into the orbit of Cate Blanchett’s steely analyst. Guillermo del Toro’s lavish, wonderful-looking movie boasts a fabulous cast and a gripping story with a sting in its tail.

Live Sport

Premier League, Arsenal v Liverpool, 7.30pm (k-o 8.15pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

