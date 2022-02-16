When is ‘Red Nose Day’ 2022? Hosts, TV specials, trailer and everything we know

Red Nose Day 2022 is back to bring some of Britain’s much loved stars together in the name of charity to help inspire people across the UK to make a difference, whether it be big or small.

Organised by the charity Comic Relief, the Red Nose Day event is designed to help put an end to child poverty globally through fundraising events and TV specials, raising money to change lives so that they can live in a safe world free from poverty, violence and discrimination.

Some famous faces have already joined forces to bring laughter and entertainment before the big televised event, including Jamie Laing, Dame Joanna Lumley, Oti Mabuse, and even Mr Blobby.

Dame Joanna Lumley said: “I love Red Nose Day and I love everything it does. I love the people who raise money for Comic Relief, whether they participate in doing something, whether they buy something or whether they just donate money, they are giving everything they possibly can to help people. It’s fantastic. I was so honored to be asked to be involved in Red Nose Day and I want this year to be big because times have been so dark and strange, let’s make this one fabulous!”

Here’s everything involved in ‘Red Nose’ Day 2022…

When is ‘Red Nose Day’ 2022 on?

Red Nose Day 2022 returns Friday, Mar. 18, 2022 on BBC One.

'Red Nose Day' 2022 trailer

To mark the upcoming event, a new online sketch has been revealed, where an array of celebrities are wanting to bag themselves a part in Sir Lenny Henry’s inspirational film about the amazing individuals who make Red Nose Day so remarkable and the wonderful fundraisers across the country who do life-changing work in the UK and around the world.

Voiced by Graham Norton, some of the celebrities putting on quite a performance for their audition tapes are Harry Judd, Hugh Bonneville, Rosie Jones, Riyadh Khalaf, Lee Ridley, and many more.

You can watch the trailer here...

‘Red Nose Day’ 2022 hosts

Stars David Tennant, Paddy McGuinness, Sir Lenny Henry and Zoe Ball will be hosting the unmissable big Red Nose Day night of TV, which will be live on BBC One on Friday, Mar. 18. The magical night is set to be filled with TV specials, comedy, fun and so much more — so don’t miss out!

‘Red Nose Day’ 2022 TV specials

Some extra special TV sketches will accompany the epic night of entertainment, from CBeebies Bedtime Stories to Glow Up there’s something for everyone. Here’s what’s in store for the night:

‘One Red Nose and Their Dog’ competition

The nation’s favourite dog trial will have a Red Nose Day twist as comedians Tim Vine and Kiri Pritchard-McLean take on Countryfile’s legendary One Red Nose and Their Dog competition. The comedians will put their newfound sheepdog skills to the test in the hopes to be crowned the winners in this one-off special set to air in March. But who will win? We’ll find out the moment of truth on the Red Nose Day BBC One night of TV.

Comedians Tim Vine and Kiri Pritchard-McLean take part in 'One Red Nose and Their Dog' competition. (Image credit: Comic Relief via Getty Images)

‘The One Show’s’ Red Nose and Spoon Race

The One Show’s Red Nose and Spoon Race is back and bigger than ever as two teams battle it out to be crowned winners of the physically demanding four-day race, which puts their hand eye coordination to the test. The aim of the race is to keep the nose on their spoons and raise as much money as possible for Red Nose Day, with the guidance of two brand new captains who are to be revealed on The One Show in a few weeks’ time.

‘Glow Up’ Red Nose Day special

Five celebrities will use their makeup expertise to become Glow Up Makeup Artists (MUAs) as they compete to be named Britain’s First Celeb Make-Up Star for Comic Relief. In this one-hour special, the celebrity MUAs will be given the same treatment as the competing MUAs in the full series.

Judging their masterpieces are two of the biggest names in the makeup industry, Val Garland and Dominic Skinner who will set a real-world makeup industry assignment and creative briefs for the famous contestants to complete against the clock. Maya Jama will also return as host, as well as the iconic Dame Zandra Rhodes who will be joining as a guest judge alongside the makeup experts. The celebrities taking part will be announced in due course.

Makeup maestros Dominic Skinner, Val Garland and Dame Zandra Rhodes (Image credit: Comic Relief via Getty Images)

‘CBeebies Bedtime Stories’ Red Nose Day special

Ready to drift the nation off to sleep are five stars who will read a handpicked story close to their heart in the first ever Red Nose Day series of the famed CBeebies Bedtime Stories. We’ll find out who the celebrity readers are soon.

And don't forget...

You can bag yourself some Red Nose Day merchandise at Sainsbury’s and online at comicrelief.com/rndshop

For information about Comic Relief and the work it carries out, please visit: www.comicrelief.com