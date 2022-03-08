French and Saunders to return for Comic Relief special

French and Saunders will be welcomed into The Repair Shop’s barn for Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day 2022 on Friday, March. 18 — and they're up for some trouble!

We’ll be bidding a warm hello to Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders who will be reprising their iconic The Extras characters to blag a free fix from The Repair Shop team.

The expert craftsmen rarely send customers away — until now, as things turn to chaos when the pair of wannabe TV stars are hungry for their five minutes of fame. They meet Jay Blades, but he soon realises they are up to no good and sends them packing.

Jay Blades revealed: “I can’t believe the chaos that those two caused! We’re always surprised by what we see in the barn, but trust me, we’ve not seen anything like this in the barn before — you must watch it to see how funny it was. For fans of the show it’s a real treat!"

Meanwhile, fan-favorite The Repair Shop experts, Julie Tatchell and Amanda Middleditch will be working their skillful magic on another special guest’s repair.

This year’s Red Nose Day event is brimming with extra special TV sketches and celebrities to accompany the epic night of entertainment. There’s something for everyone with the Glow Up Red Nose Day special, The One Show’s Red Nose and Spoon Race, One Red Nose and Their Dog competition and more.

Both Dawn and Jennifer — currently also starring in Death on the Nile — were delighted to return as French and Saunders for Red Nose Day 2022, with Dawn saying: "I don't think we've ever said no to Comic Relief because it just is too important, and because it's from our community, and we were there right at the very beginning.

"I know that the money is spent correctly and I know that there are projects that are ongoing that need us to be ongoing and I wouldn't ever want to let anyone down. So I think the more that we can do to boost and support, the better!”

Jennifer also commented: “As I watched The Repair Shop I thought all I could ever see was these characters going into The Repair Shop, or me and Dawn pretending to mend something or imitating the characters.

"You know, I just thought, this is the show for us. Then Comic Relief said we've got The Repair Shop and it was like the perfect thing. It was so perfect!”

Red Nose Day 2022 airs on Friday, March. 18 at 7pm on BBC One.

For information about Comic Relief and the work it carries out, please visit: www.comicrelief.com