TV Tonight: our highlights for Wednesday, September 1

Code 404, season 2, 10pm, Sky Showcase/Comedy/NOW

Daniel Mays and Anna Maxwell Martin star. (Image credit: Sky)

Daniel Mays and Stephen Graham are back as AI-enhanced supercop DI John Major and his sidekick, DI Roy Carver, in this cop comedy series. After Major discovered wife Kelly (Anna Maxwell Martin) had cheated on him with his best pal, Carver, the three went their separate ways. But when a cold case is reopened, the detective duo are reunited. As Major develops ‘glitches’, can Carver save our cyborg hero? With laugh- out-loud moments, this double episode sets us up for another great series of madcap fun and frolics!

★★★★ VW

Changing Rooms, 8pm, C4

Is Laurence about to hit a purple patch? (Image credit: C4)

There’s an extra challenge for the designers in Leeds tonight – the homes are part of a social housing scheme, so any decorative changes they make must be easily reversible. Pauline’s living room is purple, per Laurence, whose design manifesto of ‘Ulterior Violet’ is all about being almost purple. Next door, Russell and Jordan’s ‘Hear Me Roar’ aims to show how Amanda’s love of beige can still be beautiful. The end results are stunning – but the best reveal of the night is Russell’s mid-episode costume change.

★★★★★ SP

Lee Mack's Road to Soccer Aid, 9pm, ITV

Comedian Lee Mack gets fit for Soccer Aid. (Image credit: ITV)

Comedian Lee Mack is on a mission to get match-fit for this year’s Soccer Aid game. Watch him strive to improve his skills and physical strength with the help of a host of celebrities and sporting legends, including Rob Brydon, Eddie Izzard, Paul McKenna, Mo Farah and Nicola Adams.

★★★★ SO

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Britannia, season 3, Sky Atlantic/NOW

Britannia season 3 is now streaming. (Image credit: Sky Atlantic)

In the brilliantly bonkers Roman-Britain period drama's long-awaited third series, which was delayed from last year due to the pandemic, General Aulus Plautius (David Morrissey) receives an unexpected visitor – his formidable wife Hemple (Sophie Okonedo), who has strange acolytes, a menagerie of pets and some rather unusual appetites, to say the least! Elsewhere, reluctant ‘chosen one’ Cait makes a bid to reclaim her identity and a flashback to before the Roman invasion reveals a dark secret about Aulus’s past.

★★★★ IM

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Gloria Bell, 11.15pm, BBC2

Julianne Moore stars. (Image credit: BBC)

Julianne Moore stars in this comedy drama as a free-spirited fiftysomething divorcee looking for love at LA dance clubs. Could John Turturro, who plays fellow divorcee Arnold, be the one? They meet one night in a bar and seem to hit it off, but life is complicated and the course of true love doesn't run smoothly.

Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 , from 6am, C4

, from 6am, C4 International Football, Finland v Wales 4.55pm (k-o 5pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

4.55pm (k-o 5pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW International Football, Denmark v Scotland, 7pm (k-o 7.45pm) Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

Emmerdale , 7pm, ITV

, 7pm, ITV Coronation Stree t, 7.30pm & 8.30pm, ITV

t, 7.30pm & 8.30pm, ITV Hollyoaks, 6.30pm, C4

Don't miss Code 404 on TV tonight – a good fun drama with a great cast.

