Twitter finally unites! Everyone agrees Robobunny should win 'The Masked Singer UK'

The Masked Singer UK season 3 fans on Twitter are seemingly agreed on one thing, and it's that they all want the mysterious Robobunny to win this year's competition.

For weeks, people have been trying to guess Robobunny's true identity and although we can't be sure, many agree that the celebrity hidden behind the costume is Westlife star Mark Feehily.

This theory seemed pretty concrete after fans seemingly cracked Robobunny's secret code, after savvy fans noticed a QR code on the costume. When scanned, it revealed an image which read: "My royal barcode is 20019992003".

Fans concluded that this referenced his appearance on The Royal Variety Performance, so at this point are pretty convinced they're rooting for Mark Feehily.

On Saturday's final he's up against Mushroom (who fans now believe is Charlotte Church) and Panda, but there can only be one winner of course. Either way, we'll be unmasking everyone at the weekend!

Taking to Twitter, fans are all united in their love for Robobunny and have been discussing why they think he should win. A Westlife fansite has led the conversation, also convinced that the singer is the one behind the costume.

We really hope Robobunny wins it. 🐰 We can’t believe the final is so close… 🥲♥️ #MaskedSingerUKFebruary 8, 2022 See more

Catching up on #MaskedSingerUK last night ep and DAMN, #Robobunny was ON FIRE!!! 🤩🤩🔥🔥 WHAT A VOICE!!! 🤯🤯👏🏻👏🏻 he deserves to win this !! 🤞🏻❤️@MarkusFeehily #WestlifeFebruary 6, 2022 See more

Joe McElderry may have been a red herring last week #Robobunny sounds very VERY much like Mark from Westlife.I'm confused again.He should definitely win though #maskedsinger #MaskedSingerUKFebruary 5, 2022 See more

Let's hope that Robobunny winning The Masked Singer UK Season 3 in the next week's grand final! LET'S GO ROBOBUNNY FOR THE WINS!!!!! 🤖🐰 #MaskedSingerUKFebruary 5, 2022 See more

Robobunny HAS to win 😂❤️ Mark Feehily WHAT A VOICE! #MaskedSingerUKFebruary 5, 2022 See more

Robobunny certainly has a dedicated fanbase, but there's still everything to play for as he'll be performing once again on Saturday night hoping to impress judges and viewers.

The clues for Robobunny have been very varied, with judge Mo Gilligan suggesting it could be someone who has "reinvented themselves" after a clue alluded to hitting the reset button.

In one clue, Robobunny said: "Hitting the reset button might seem like a scary thing to do, but it's one of the best decisions I've ever made. And I couldn't be happier. Tonight, I'm all charged up and ready to put on a show."

And in another, he made reference to a social media presence and fitness by saying: "You guys have been asking how you can get built like me. I never leave the hutch without carrot capsules. Great for the eyesight. And grease — that's great for oiling those squeaky joints. The link's in my bio."

With a 282k following on Instagram, it could very well be Mark Feehily, but other guesses have included Paddy McGuinness, Dara O Briain, and even Clarkson's Farm star Jeremy Clarkson, so there's been a variety of potential celebrities!

The Masked Singer concludes on Saturday 12th February at 7pm on ITV. Episodes are also available on-demand via ITV Hub.