US Open — how to watch British tennis star Emma Raducanu in tonight's final

Emma Raducanu is the first British woman to play in a major singles final in decades.

Channel 4 has announced that it will be showing tonight's US Open Final which is set to see 18-year-old British tennis star Emma Raducanu make history as she takes on Canada's Leylah Fernandez.

The last-minute change in TV scheduling comes after Emma beat Greek tennis star Maria Sakkari in the US Open semi-final at the legendary Arthur Ashe Stadium at Flushing Meadows, the same place she will appear in the finals tonight.

Emma has made history in the US Opens this year by not only becoming the first British woman to play in a major singles final in 44 years, but she's also the youngest British Grand Slam finalist in 62 years, and the fourth British woman to reach a Grand Slam final in the Open era.

Speaking about her win after the semi-finals, Emma said: "The time in New York has gone so quickly, I've been taking care of each day and three weeks later I'm in the final. I actually can't believe it."

How to watch Live US Open Tennis Final tonight

Live US Open Tennis Final starts tonight on Channel 4 at 8pm for pre-match coverage, with the match due to begin at 9pm (4pm in New York).

The tournament is also being broadcast live on Amazon Prime Video. New customers can get a 30 day free trial of the streaming service.

As well as a highlights programme which will air on Sunday afternoon, the BBC is also providing live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds, and BBC Sport online will provide live text commentary so there's plenty of ways to access the game.

Emma Raducanu will make sporting history in tonight's US Open final. (Image credit: Getty)

Channel 4 strikes a deal with Amazon to air Live US Open Tennis Final

The news that the final will be shown on Channel 4 will be welcomed by UK tennis fans as they can now watch the entire match for free, instead of having to stream it from Amazon.

Channel 4 made a special deal with Amazon, reportedly worth £30m, allowing UK viewers to watch the US Open final for free, instead of streaming it on Amazon.

Amazon owns the exclusive UK rights to the US Open, meaning that ordinarily, viewers would have to subscribe to a 30-day free trial or pay a monthly fee of £7.99 to watch the match on its Prime service.

Channel 4’s chief content officer, Ian Katz, said: “Emma’s meteoric rise to secure a place in the US Open Final is just sensational. We’re glad to have worked with Prime Video and pulled out all the stops to get it on air and I’m sure viewers will be thrilled at the prospect of watching Emma in this grand slam final.”

When will Bettany Hughes' Treasures of the World now be shown?

Channel 4 originally planned to air the third episode of Bettany Hughes' Treasures of the World this evening, which has now been pushed back a week to make way for the US Open final coverage.

Bettany took to social media earlier today to let viewers know of the change of schedule. You can now watch the Gibraltar episode of the series on Saturday 18th September at 8pm on Channel 4.