How to watch the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament

The U.S. Open, the final tennis major of the year, gets going Aug. 30.
It’s the end of August, which means that it’s time for the U.S. Open tennis tournament, the final grand slam event of the year. The 2021 U.S. Open will officially take place from Aug. 30-Sept. 12 at the famous Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing, N.Y. Under the lights of New York City and with many matches taking place in prime time, there will be plenty of intrigue surrounding the tournament.
On the men’s side, the biggest storyline is that Novak Djokovic not only looks to surpass Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for the most grand slam tennis titles of all time (currently the three are tied at 20), but in doing so he would also complete the calendar grand slam, winning the Australian Open, the French Open, Wimbledon and the U.S. Open in the same year. Unfortunately, neither Federer nor Nadal will have the chance to stop him, as both are out of the tournament due to injuries. We are still waiting to see the official draw for the 2021 U.S. Open to learn what Djokovic’s path to history will look like.
With the women’s draw, there is no one player who everyone expects to win, but there are plenty who have a real good shot at it. Among the field are Ashleigh Barty, Naomi Osaka, Aryna Sabalenka, Bianca Andreescu and Sofia Kenin. Oh, there are also these two sisters taking part in the tournament, I think they’re known as the Williams sisters. After a rough year, Serena Williams is slated to take part in the U.S. Open, where she will once again try and break Margaret Court’s all-time grand slam titles record. Venus Williams, meanwhile, is a wild card entry at the tournament and was able to secure a direct entry into the main draw.
In addition to all the players taking part in the tournament, there’s one other group making their return this year — the fans. All main draw matches will be open to the public after fans were banned during the 2020 due to the pandemic. They are sure to bring that extra level of excitement.
But before things get going with the main draw, there are four days of qualifying taking place in Flushing. Let’s dive into that and how you can watch those matches and later the full 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament.
ESPN will be the broadcast home for the 2021 U.S. Open, it’s 12th year in a row being involved in tournament coverage and the sixth consecutive year that it is the exclusive broadcaster from first serve to championship point.
The main draw will play across ESPN and ESPN2 on broadcast, as well as stream on ESPN3, ESPN Plus and the ESPN app. Coverage of the qualifying matches beginning on Aug. 24 will play exclusively on ESPN Plus.
ESPN is a cable sports network, meaning those with traditional cable subscriptions will need to ensure that their package includes ESPN (most do these days). If you’ve made the switch to a vMVPD streaming service, ESPN is included on all of the major platforms, including Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.
If you want to watch some of the coverage on ESPN Plus you will need to sign up separately for the streaming service, whether you have cable, vMVPD or have cut the cord entirely. ESPN Plus is available for a monthly subscription price of $6.99, or can be bundled with Disney Plus and Hulu for a total monthly fee of $13.99.
How to watch the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament from anywhere in the world
The U.S. Open has international broadcast deals with multiple providers across the world, making sure different countries can see as much of the action as possible.
In the U.K. and Ireland, coverage will be available through Amazon Prime Video; TSN and RDS are handling the tournament in Canada; Eurosport is the exclusive broadcast partner in continental Europe; WOWOW will broadcast the tournament in Japan; Star India in the Indian subcontinent; beIN Sports in the Middle East and North Africa; ESPN International in Mexico, Central America, South America and Oceania; Fox Sports in Southeast Asia; and SuperSport in Sub-Saharan Africa.
There’s another option if you want a specific country’s broadcast but are not currently residing there, a virtual private network. A VPN is designed to route network traffic through a specific set of servers in a specific country, allowing viewers to watch content on an encrypted feed over a computer.
ExpressVPN is one of the easiest and affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. Plus it'll help keep your network traffic away from any prying eyes on public networks.
2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament schedule
The main draw of the U.S. Open does not begin until Aug. 30, but starting on Aug. 24 there are four rounds of qualifying to fill out the rest of the main draw. Below you’ll find the schedule for day one of qualifying, all of which can be watched on ESPN Plus from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Matches are divided by court, with the first match listed taking place at 11 a.m. and subsequent matches starting at different times depending on the length of the previous match. We’ll update the qualifying schedule each day.
Court 4
Men’s: K. Majchrzak vs. F. Ferreira Silva
Women’s: N. Parrizas Dias vs. T. Mrdeza
Women’s: E. Ruse vs. V. Cepede Royg
Men’s: E. Ymer vs. M. Janvier
Women’s: M. Hontama vs. M. Barthel
Court 5
Women’s: A. Raina vs. J. Loeb
Men’s: F. Cerundolo vs. T. Kwiatkowski
Women’s: Y. Naito vs. K. Ahn
Women’s: D. Galfi vs. L. Chirico
Men’s: Z. Khan vs. S. Stakhovsky
Court 6
Men’s: M. Ebden vs. F. Gaio
Women’s: E. Perez vs. L. Tsurenko
Women’s: R. Jani vs. L. Kung
Men’s: P. Lorenzi vs. J. Sousa
Men’s: D. Dzumhur vs. P. Polansky
Court 7
Women’s: M. Minella vs. M. Melnikova
Men’s: A. Muller vs. J. Lehecka
Men’s: M. Marterer vs. A. Collarini
Women’s: R. Marino vs. P. Udvardy
Court 8
Men’s: R. Olivo vs. O. Otte
Women’s: F. Di Lorenzo vs. N. Stevanovic
Men’s: C. Stebe vs. C. Ilkel
Men’s: J. Domingues vs. Z. Kolar
Court 9
Women’s: M. Buzarnescu vs. K. Kawa
Men’s: T. Kamke vs. I. Marchenko
Men’s: H. Gaston vs. V. Kopriva
Women’s: J. Fett vs. R. Masarova
Court 10
Men’s: B. Zapata Miralles vs. S. Kozlov
Men’s: L. Rosol vs. P. Gojowczyk
Women’s: U. Radwanska vs. K. Zavatska
Women’s: A. Hesse vs. Y. Bonaventure
Men’s: D. Kuzmanov vs. M. Copil
Court 11
Women’s: G. Gatto-Monticone vs. J. Niemeier
Men’s: S. Nagal vs. J. Ficovich
Men’s: F. Verdasco vs. F. Mena
Women’s: M. Niculescu vs. M. Inglis
Women’s: C. Paquet vs. J. Cristian
Court 12
Men’s: D. Petrovic vs. J. Rodionov
Women’s: R. Sramkova vs. A. Rodionova
Women’s: K. Nara vs. C. Buyukakcay
Men’s: K. Coppejans vs. A. Molcan
Men’s: R. Ramanathan vs. E. Donskoy
Court 13
Women’s: A. Friedsam vs. A. Kiick
Men’s: B. Gojo vs. R. Haase
Women’s: F. Di Sarra vs. K. Gerlach
Men’s: G. Elias vs. H. Grenier
Women’s: G. Minnen vs. A. Lazaro Garcia
Court 14
Men’s: C. Lestienne vs. A. Pellegrino
Women’s: A. Sharma vs. V. Kuzmova
Men’s: R. Bemelmans vs. D. Sela
Women’s: R. Hogenkamp vs. S. Murray Sharan
Court 15
Women’s: L. Pattina Kerkhove vs. H. Tan
Women’s: A. Schmiedlova vs. T. Andrianjafitrimo
Men’s: J. Varillas vs. Z. Bergs
Women’s: R. Zarazua vs. D. Papamichali
Court 16
Men’s: R. Marcora vs. R. Cid Subervi
Women’s: T. Maria vs. S. Bandecchi
Men’s: J. Menezes vs. F. Baldi
Women’s: M. Frech vs. L. Arruabarrena
Court 17
Men’s: J. Wolf vs. D. Istomin
Women’s: R. Brantemier vs. O. Govortsova
Men’s: G. Andreozzi vs. M. Cressy
Men’s: P. Sousa vs. U. Blanch
Women’s: E. Mandlik vs. F. Jones
